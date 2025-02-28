ARMYs Are Convinced BTS’s V Was At J-Hope’s Latest Show

If you’re an ARMY, then you’re likely counting down the days until the BTS members are reunited. Well, it looks like we may have gotten a mini BTS reunion sooner than we expected! On Feb. 28, J-Hope kicked off his Hope On The Stage world tour with his first concert in Seoul, South Korea at KSPO Dome. If one thing’s for sure about the BTS members, it’s that they’re always gonna show up for each other. Though this concert was J-Hope’s first ever as a solo performer, fans noticed that another BTS member may have stopped by to cheer him on — V.

Before the show started, eagle-eyed fans swear they saw V outside the venue, and shared pictures to boot. Sure enough, in the now viral posts on X, V appears to be arriving at the venue in his military uniform. Though his face is covered with a mask to keep a low profile, true ARMYs can spot the members from a mile away. (V hasn’t publicly confirmed that he was at the show, though.)

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

To catch you up to speed, V is currently fulfilling his mandatory military enlistment as a member of the Military Police Corps and is set to be discharged on June 10, along with RM. Jin was discharged June 11, 2024 and J-Hope on Oct. 17, 2024. Jimin and Jungkook will be the last BTS members to finish their military services, being discharged on June 11.

With J-Hope having two more concerts in Seoul and an entire world tour ahead of him, there’s a chance we may see some BTS members at the remaining shows. Though, with their busy schedules (including military service and Jin’s solo work), nothing is certain. For now, ARMYs are crossing their fingers and hoping that we will get backstage photos of J-Hope and V together!

Regardless, there’s so much on the horizon for ARMYs to look forward to. J-Hope announced that his upcoming single, “Sweet Dreams” featuring singer and songwriter Miguel, will be released on March 7. The single has been described as a “soulful R&B-pop track” about the “desire to love and be loved.” Though the song is not available to stream just yet, fans did get a sneak peek of it at the concert. J-Hope also recently featured on the single “LV Bag” in collaboration with Don Toliver and Pharrel Williams.

So yeah, J-Hope remains booked and busy. While ARMYs love to see the BTS members thriving in their solo careers, we’re counting down the days until all of the members are back together again.