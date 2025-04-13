If you are anything like me, you’re probably procrastinating studying for exams by doom scrolling on the internet. And luckily for us, there is always something to obsess over on the internet. We can always scroll through videos about Glenn Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s rumored relationship, or giggle at Ayo Edebiri’s latest Letterboxd review. But my latest internet obsession is the fact that Katy Perry is going to space. Yep. You read that right.

ICYMI, Perry is a part of an all-women flight into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. She is to be accompanied by Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS presenter Gayle King, retired rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, activist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn. This is both sort of hilarious (the jokes about Perry’s “E.T.” music video are all I can think about) and also really wild.

This will be the first all-women flight into space since the Soviet Union’s Valentina Tereshkova’s solo mission in 1963. So, if you are anything like me and want to be sat with a bowl of popcorn to watch this all go down on TV, then I’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the when, where, and what of this historic occasion.

When is the Blue Origin launch?

The countdown to NS-31 is on!

Watch live here on April 14. pic.twitter.com/hIq3kHbtTx — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 7, 2025

According to Space.com, Blue Origin’s all-women flight is set to launch on Monday, April 14, at 10:00 a.m. EST, and will be launching from Launch Site One in West Texas, so long as everything goes to plan. It will be Blue Origin’s 11th human flight to date.

Where can I watch the Blue Origin launch and flight?

If you are hoping to watch this event live, you certainly aren’t the only one. Lots of eager fans will be waiting to watch this from all over the world. One way to watch is on Space.com, as the website will host a live stream of the launch and space flight on the day. As the flight will also include CBS Mornings Host Gayle King, you will also be able to watch the event on CBS, CBS News 24/7, and Paramount+. Blue Origin has not released details about a web stream yet, but said it will update viewers soon.

What can I expect?

The big question I’m sure you’re thinking about is what can you actually expect to see from this flight. Here’s what I can tell you: The flight will last for 11 minutes, and the New Shepard rocket. In fact, all flight operations will be handled by a computer system, meaning there’s actually no work these six women will have to do on board — they’ll just be able to sit back, relax, and enjoy the view. The rocket will launch into orbit, give all the passengers the experience of being weightless in space, show them the curvature of the earth, and then to Earth with a slow and safe landing.

Despite all the jokes about Katy Perry becoming an astronaut, this is sure to be a truly historical event, and will have all eyes on these six women.