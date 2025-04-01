Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
sydney sweeneys blue dress wedding
sydney sweeneys blue dress wedding
@lesliepowellmusic on Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

We Need To Talk About Sydney Sweeney’s Dress At Glen Powell’s Sister’s Wedding

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Kristine Bakker

Your favorite co-stars from Anyone But You reunited — but don’t get too ahead of yourself. On Sunday, March 30, Sydney Sweeney joined Glen Powell in celebrating his sister Leslie Powell’s wedding. Her appearance (including her very controversial light blue dress) is stirring up so much drama online, so let’s unpack it all.

Sweeney attended Leslie Powell’s wedding wearing a light blue V. Chapman gown ($585) that featured a corset-style bodice and a ruffled maxi skirt, and people online are not too pleased about it. On X, many users are sharing their opinions, stating the dress is “too close to white” and “inappropriate to wear to a wedding.”

Others are saying they don’t understand all the hate Sweeney’s receiving, and fans were actually excited she was matching with Glen Powell.

The excitement from fans was heightened thanks to Sweeney’s recent split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. Their engagement was called off just weeks before Sweeney was supposed to walk down the aisle. This left fans speculating that Sweeney had begun dating Glen Powell — and even moreso after the star attended the Powell family wedding.  

But don’t get too ahead of yourself. Even though Sweeney is now single, it’s been confirmed that Sweeney and Powell are not together. Glen’s mom, Cyndy Powell, was quick to shut down the dating rumors — she told the Daily Mail,  “They’re definitely not together. She was there with her friend.” Cyndy also called the dating rumors “silly,” and confirmed Sydney is “really close friends” with their entire family.

While people have tons of mixed feelings about Sweeney’s outfit choice, it seems that the bride was the one to incentivize guests to wear baby blue, as the groomsmen and bridesmaids were all wearing blue attire, too.

So let’s all take a beat before we read too heavily into things, OK?!

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Kristine Bakker is a Style Intern at Her Campus Media. She's a senior at LIM College in New York City, majoring in Fashion Media and minoring in Sustainability. She was previously the Fashion Director for her college's student-run magazine The Lexington Line. In her free time, she enjoys reading, exploring new places, shopping, and scrolling through Pinterest for outfit inspirations.