9 Celebrities To Follow On Letterboxd For A+ Movie Recs

Ah yes, Letterboxd. The website that cinephiles and movie enthusiasts (and now, celebrity Letterboxd lovers) can turn to after watching any and every movie to give their thoughts. Whether you’re the user who has to review the movie you just saw in the theater during the end credits or the user who will review a movie two years after you saw it, it’s safe to say that Letterboxd is the hottest thing.

If you have no idea what I’m talking about, Letterboxd is an app that allows users to rate and review movies for their friends and the public to see. Sometimes, you can also see some of your favorite celebrities giving their hot takes on movies — if you find their profiles. In the April 9 Call Her Daddy episode, Ed Sheeran shared he has an account of his own and of course, fans ran to find it. This got me thinking: What other celebrities have public Letterboxd accounts? If you’ve wondered the same thing, here’s a list of celebrities you have to follow on the app.

Ed Sheeran (@tedsmovies)

@tedsmovies via Letterboxd Sheeran seems to be pretty active, posting almost every day and giving fans some throwbacks in his recent activity, too. (I see Bridget Jones’s Diary,Ed)! Amongst his top four are GoodFellas, Cool Runnings, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and The Godfather. Seeing his top four seems on-brand. His reviews seem pretty relatable, and he keeps things short and sweet.

Rachel Sennott (@girlactress)

@girlactress via Letterboxd Sennott is just as iconic online as she is offline. Her reviews can span anywhere from a sentence to multiple paragraphs. She keeps things really relatable, and shows off her personality even more through her page. She’s not as active as other celebrities, but if you want a confirmed laugh or smile, look no further. Her current top four are The Bling Ring, Saved!, Jennifer’s Body, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, which all seem quintessential to who Sennott is (or what fans see of her, at least).

Dacre Montgomery (@dacremontgomery)

@dacremontgomery via Letterboxd For some TV lovers, the last time they heard Montgomery’s name was in Stranger Things. He has some pretty interesting films he’s logged, and is a good point of reference for more niche movies that you may not normally have watched otherwise. His current top four are The Big Blue, Waves, Irreversible, and Knight of Cups. His reviews are normally a one-word or one-sentence summary of his thoughts on the film.

Jaeden Martell (@jaemart)

@jaemart via Letterboxd If you’re a film enthusiast, you may already know and follow Martell on Letterboxd. He has grown to be almost infamous on the app — and on-screen, with his extensive list of roles. (Most famously, you might recognize him from It or Knives Out.) The thing that stands out about his Letterboxd is how authentic he is in his reviews. His current top four are The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Memories of Murder, Red Dawn, and Phantom Thread. Despite being an actor and potentially working with some of the cast and crew on movies he is reviewing, he places himself outside of that and gives an unbiased review of things. He is also one to be really active on the app, so if you’re looking for consistency, he’s bound to deliver

Ayo Edebiri (@fumilayo)

@fumilayo via Letterboxd Not to bring in favorites, but Edebiri’s profile is definitely a favorite of mine. Despite not having posted her thoughts in quite a while, Edebiri’s reviews are bound to make you laugh. She has two sides to her — one where the true comedian in her comes out through her reviews, and the other gets serious to share her thoughts on a film that moved her. She definitely has a hold on the Letterboxd community. Her current top four include The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, Notting Hill, Phantom Thread, and Babe.

Sean Baker (@lilfilm)

@lilfilm via Letterboxd Did you expect anything else from Sean Baker?! Because I sure didn’t. He has delivered once more. Outside of his classic projects of Anora and The Florida Project, he has dominated the app by tracking his movie-watching very closely. He makes note of using “tags” to specifically re-trace when, where, and how he watched each film. He is very active, and despite not doing as many reviews anymore, you can go through his activity and get some gold-star recommendations from the award-winning director himself. His current top four include The Idiots, Nights of Cabiria, Oasis, and Miami Connection. If you’re from LA, you may run into him at New Beverly Cinema, as some of his reviews feature the theater.

Carrie Coon & Tracy Letts (@carrieandtracy)

@carrieandtracy via Letterboxd Name a more iconic couple than these two, who watch and give their opinions on films to strangers on the internet. The pair and their reviews are authentically unapologetic. They keep things very real, and give notes on characters that pissed them off or made them laugh. Sometimes, their reviews will move away from “we” to “I” and “the boy” to give us a glimpse into their at-home life, which I love and appreciate in celebrities. The pair’s top four include An Unmarried Woman, The Last Picture Show, Deliverance, and The Conformist.

Martin Scorsese (@mscorsese)

@mscorsese via Letterboxd By far one of the top celebrities of the app is Martin Scorsese himself. He only joined shortly after his latest Killers of the Flower Moon, but boy, am I glad he did. Despite not having a top four, he has made his contribution with lists. Most famously, his “Companion Films” gives fans insight into his thoughts on what films can be his own film’s “companion.”

Charli XCX (@itscharlibb)