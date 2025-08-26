So… Will Marcello Hernández Come Back For ‘SNL’ Season 51?

With Saturday Night Live preparing to launch its 51st season on Oct. 4, 2025, producer Lorne Michaels has already teased that there will be a major “cast shake-up.” This has left fans with one big question: Will Marcello Hernández return to SNL for Season 51?

While Hernández joined SNL in the fall of 2022, he didn’t gain mass popularity until October 2024, when he starred alongside Ariana Grande in the now-iconic “Domingo” sketch. The performance instantly went viral, racking up over 171 million views across various social media platforms and 19 million on YouTube, marking Hernández as everyone’s new favorite SNL cast member. The audience truly couldn’t get enough, demanding to see more of him week after week. SNL obliged, giving its fans several “Domingo” spinoffs, as well as including Hernández in various other sketches, showing off his versatility.

Now, with Michaels teasing changes to the cast lineup, fans have been questioning Hernández’s future on SNL. While it seems unlikely that the show would part ways with one of its biggest breakout stars, nothing has been officially confirmed. And with the producer saying he felt “pressured to reinvent this season,” who knows that could happen? All I’m dying to know is: What’s in store for Marcello Hernández’s future?

Marcello and Jane aren’t allowed to leave SNL yet bc I need more of Grant and Alyssa. I’ll be so sad if one or both of them leave….. — ángel 🌊 (@clownrosary) August 26, 2025

Will Marcello Hernández return for SNL Season 51?

We’ve seen Hernández collaborating with a ton of major celebrities — namely Adam Sandler, Bad Bunny, and even internet sensation, The Rizzler. Beyond SNL, Hernández has been branching out into other high-profile projects, including a recent ad with Miller Lite promoting its 50th anniversary, as well as speaking at Harvard Business School, where he shared insights on comedy and building his personal brand.

Additionally, Hernández earned a role in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, and even stars alongside Kevin Hart in 72 Hours, a new Netflix comedy that fans are already buzzing about. And speaking of Netflix, Hernández is preparing a comedy special, set to be filmed on Sept. 19 and 20, with plans for a release later this year. It’s evident that he’s not just riding the wave of a viral moment, but he’s showing that his talent goes far beyond a single sketch.

With all of Hernandez’s recent developments, fans are still left wondering if he plans to return to SNL for its newest season. While nothing has been confirmed, it’s unlikely that Marcello will leave SNL given his skyrocketing popularity. Either way, his return — or departure — will shape the narrative of Season 51 and keep fans glued to their screens from the very first sketch. One thing is certain, however: whether on SNL or exploring new projects, Hernández has made a name for himself as a rising star in both comedy and entertainment, and fans are eager to see what he does next.