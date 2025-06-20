Sabrina Carpenter’s latest single, “Manchild,” has officially taken the internet by storm since its release on June 6. With hypnotic vocals, cheeky lyrics, and catchy taglines, Carpenter is ringing in a bold new era ahead for her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend. The singer-songwriter is no stranger to leaving breadcrumbs or hinting at new projects, leaving listeners on the lookout for any new information about a possible tour. This leaves one burning question on the minds of listeners and pop music lovers. Will Carpenter go on a Man’s Best Friend tour this fall? Some dates have already been announced, but they’re not necessarily for the new album.

Following the “Manchild” music video drop, fans are buzzing with anticipation over what to expect aesthetically, lyrically, and promotionally for this upcoming album. If this era is anything like Short N’ Sweet, we can likely anticipate more retro visuals, nostalgic callbacks, and iconic pop culture moments. Carpenter posted about Man’s Best Friend’s Aug. 29 release date on Instagram, expressing her excitement for fans to get their hands on the record.

As for a tour, a brand new North American leg has been announced as part of the Short N’ Sweet deluxe edition rollout. The first American leg kicked off in September 2024, and now, 12 additional shows have been added across cities like Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City, and more. This new run will take place in the fall of 2025, perfectly timed to follow Man’s Best Friend’s release. The extended tour promises special guest appearances from Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, and Amber Mark.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Fall 2025 Tour DAtes

General tickets went live on March 7 at 10 a.m. local time for some fall 2025 tour dates, so if you haven’t gotten yours yet, make sure to snag them quickly. If this leg is anything like previous Short N’ Sweet shows, the setlist will be stacked. With popular hits like “Taste” and “Espresso,” fans can bask in some 2024 nostalgia while getting new renditions from deluxe song versions. As the shows are scheduled to take place after Man’s Best Friend’s release, Carpenter will likely include some of those songs in her upcoming performances, too.

While there’s no word yet on whether Man’s Best Friend will receive its own dedicated tour, Carpenter has made it clear that she’s always a step ahead – and fans are watching closely. Whether it’s through subtle Easter eggs or live show surprises, this upcoming tour stretch is sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats.