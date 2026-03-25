Did you just finishing cry-watching the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special? Looking to make some last-minute spring break plans? Well, you’re in luck — Airbnb has recreated the Malibu beach house from Disney’s Hannah Montana, and it’s actually available to book this April. Yes, really.

Airbnb announced on March 25 that the brand partnered with Disney for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special — which dropped on Disney+ on March 24 — to bring fans a bookable stay at the iconic beach house. This Airbnb stay is just one of the many nostalgia-driven fan experiences created for the big 20th anniversary event (just like Maybelline’s iconic Hannah Montana closet pop-ups in NYC and LA).

If you’re a superfan who’s ready to get the best of both words, you can book your complimentary stay (yeah, that means $0) at the Stewart residence in California now. Fans can book one of 10 one-night stays from April 6 to 16, and during your stay, you’ll be able to see the living room Miley Stewart chilled in with her best friends, Oliver Oken and Lily Prescott, and the iconic closet where she transformed into Hannah Montana. Both locations were heavily featured in the anniversary special, with Cyrus gushing that the set felt like home. Now, it’s real, and fans can experience the double life of Miley Stewart for one night only.

Fans who book the Hannah Montana Airbnb will likely get hit with a wave of nostalgia by stepping into the home. During your stay, you can transform into the icon herself, Hannah Montana, by trying on outfits from her closet (which we all wanted as kids, right?), sing along to the many hit Hannah songs, and enjoy episodes of the show on Disney+. Besides obsessing over the inside of the house, fans can also chill on the balcony and head down to the beach. Ahhh, this is the life.

The only downside to Airbnb’s Hannah Montana house is that only four guests can stay at a time, so you better send that text to the group chat and make your plans stat. This is your chance to see the home from one of your childhood staples in real life and get transported back to 2006. So run, don’t walk, to book your stay.