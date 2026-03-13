There Are ‘Hannah Montana’ Pop-Ups Coming To NYC & LA, & Here’s How To Attend

Along with the return of cowboy core in 2026, our favourite nostalgic farm girl is set to grace our screens once again on March 24, with the upcoming Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. And celebrations for the special — which will be streaming on Disney+ and Hulu — are in order, with Maybelline New York and Disney collaborating on bringing a one-of-a-kind immersive pop up experience to both Los Angeles and New York this spring.

Two whole decades after the iconic Disney Channel series first premiered and shaped our generation, Hannah Montana fans will get the ultimate experience by being able to step inside perhaps every girl’s dream closet: Hannah’s unforgettable and legendary glam closet. Inspired by Hannah’s outfits on the show — which served as hallmarks for iconic Y2K fashion — the activation redefines the beloved TV set and brings it into a real world experience.

The immersive experience will revive the nostalgic magic of Hannah’s iconic closet, featuring interactive Maybelline glam stations where fans can explore and discover beloved products to recreate the bold, stage-ready beauty looks reminiscent of the Hannah Montana era. Once guests have gathered their favorite glam essentials, the experience is also complete with capturing a Polaroid photo moment, to feel like you’re really living the pop star fantasy.

Disney x Maybelline

So, when do the pop-ups take place? They start in Los Angeles on March 21 and March 22 at the Grove. Fans can stop by the pop-up between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on March 21, and between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on March 22. Then, the fun comes to New York, with the pop-up taking over The Atrium At Ideal Glass Studio on 9 W. 8th Street in New York City on March 28 and 29. Fans can hit that pop-up between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on March 28 and between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on March 29. The best part? No RSVPS required, it’s free, and it’s on a first come, first serve basis!

It’ll be a grand celebration for what’s set to be an amazing 20th anniversary special for Hannah Montana. According to Disney’s official press release, the special will feature a sit down interview with none other than the star of the show, Miley Cyrus, and iconic Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper. Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the conversation will offer a fresh perspective on the unique impact the show has had on fans around the world, and provide more intimate insight of pop culture’s most iconic Y2K pop princess. While revisiting old moments and music from the show, the special will also feature archival footage, and bring a couple more iconic sets from the show to life!

Along with the special, this limited-time pop-up experience will capture 20 years of impact that Hannah Montana’s character has left fans, blending nostalgia, beauty, and fashion so that you can watch the premiere in true Hannah style.