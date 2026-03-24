Starbucks’s Secret Hannah Montana Drink Is Actually An Easter Egg For Fans

For those who grew up on Disney Channel in the early 2010s, Hannah Montana was the moment. Whether it was the TV show or Hannah Montana: The Movie or Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert, there’s no denying that Miley Cyrus and her teenage popstar alter ego were at the center of pop culture.

And now, Cyrus and her Disney alter ego are on screens once again in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. Naturally, brands are jumping at the chance to show their take on the iconic Disney property — including companies from Chipotle and Jersey Mike’s to Hollister and Zara. While the enthusiasm is unmatched, the collaboration results are a mixed bag.

Most notably, Starbucks’s nod to Hannah Montana is leaving some fans scratching their heads. Starbucks’s nostalgic offering is the Hannah’s Secret Popstar Refresher, a grande strawberry acai Refresher with raspberry syrup and raspberry cold foam. On paper? It sounds great. There’s just one problem: Hannah Montana (and her real-girl counterpart, Miley Stewart) hates raspberries.

In Hannah Montana Season 1, Episode 25 “Smells Like Teen Sellout,” Miley/Hannah reveals that she hates the smell of raspberries because of a childhood incident she had with raspberry pies.

Naturally, fans of the show were surprised by Starbucks’s decision to feature this flavor. “brooo there’s an episode in Hannah Montana (the perfume ad) where she doesn’t like raspberry!!!!” reads one comment on a Starbucks’s post promoting the drink. Another comment reads: “Living for this, if it wasn’t raspberry. Since Miley canonically hates raspberry to the point of barfing. But ok yall.”

Don’t worry, though: Starbucks is in on the joke. “For the fans who remember the raspberry saga, this one’s for you…” Starbucks wrote in the caption of its post promoting the themed drink.

Many fans are excited for the beverage. “Ok, now we’re so back!!!! Hannah Montana and Starbucks is my perfect combo 🔥❤️😍” one fan wrote. “A must 😍❤️🔥🔥” wrote another.

So, if you’re interested (or morbidly curious) about the Refresher and want to try it to celebrate the return of Hannah Montana to your screen, here’s how.

How To Order Hannah’s Secret Popstar Refresher from Starbucks

Hannah’s Secret Popstar Refresher is available from March 23 to April 5. It can be ordered in-app as part of the secret menu. But, if you’re not an app user, you can still get your hands on the drink. If you order in the store, you’ll just order a Grande Strawberry Acai Refresher with modifications: Remove the strawberry inclusions, then add raspberry cold foam and two pumps of raspberry syrup.

How To Get Starbucks’s Hannah Montana Secret Refresher For Free

Fans should keep an eye on Disney Channel’s (@DisneyChannel) social media accounts for an opportunity to be one of the 20,000 Hannah Montana fans who get to try the Starbucks drink for free.