Before social media dominated trends and sparked the revival of Y2K fashion, there was one pop star who impacted a generation of fashion with her sparkles, fun accessories, and bold looks: Hannah Montana. Premiering in 2006, the hit series Hannah Montana followed Miley Stewart, an ordinary teenager living a secret double life as pop sensation Hannah Montana. Played by Miley Cyrus, the character quickly became more than a character on TV — she became a true star whose music, catchphrases, and iconic fashion shaped 2000s teen style.
Now, two decades later, the nostalgia is stronger than ever. Disney+ is celebrating the legacy of the series and the icon herself with a special marking the show’s 20th anniversary. Bringing back Miley Cyrus alongside Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper to reflect on the character and impact the series had on fans and pop culture, the special will premiere on March 24.
With this “Hannahversary” bringing back all the memories of the 2000s, it’s the perfect time to revisit the bold, sparkly, and chaotic-in-the-best-way Hannah Montana outfits that are as iconic as Hannah herself. From classic performance looks to more casual Y2K fashion moments, here are 10 iconic Hannah Montana outfits.
- Denim Vest
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A classic Hannah look. The denim vest layered over a rhinestone tank top with skinny jeans is the perfect blend of pop star and cowgirl — aka the best of both worlds.
- Icon Energy
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Hannah’s shiny gold jacket paired with a matching top and accessories gives major icon energy — and what the tiny tie and belt lack in function, they make up for in flair.
- More Vests
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The sequined vest paired with a tank top and statement jacket is classic Disney Channel fashion. Add white jeans and a fun belt, and you have a textbook Hannah Montana outfit.
- Zebra Print
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Animal print was everywhere in the 2000s (and is definitely making a comeback). Hannah’s yellow zebra print top and matching Doc Martens are a perfectly bold look for the pop star.
- Black Accessories
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This pink and purple dress with black furry boots is a signature Hannah outfit. Paired with sparkly black accessories, this is the look of a 2000s icon.
- Sequins
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A true standout look, featuring a sequined top and matching red jacket. This outfit is the embodiment of Hannah Montana’s flashy stage style.
- Sparkly Mini Dress
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The ultimate Hannah Montana outfit: a sparkly mini dress. This one — in the perfect shade of pink, and paired with a fun hair scarf — is everything fans love about Hannah’s iconic style.