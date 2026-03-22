Before social media dominated trends and sparked the revival of Y2K fashion, there was one pop star who impacted a generation of fashion with her sparkles, fun accessories, and bold looks: Hannah Montana. Premiering in 2006, the hit series Hannah Montana followed Miley Stewart, an ordinary teenager living a secret double life as pop sensation Hannah Montana. Played by Miley Cyrus, the character quickly became more than a character on TV — she became a true star whose music, catchphrases, and iconic fashion shaped 2000s teen style.

Now, two decades later, the nostalgia is stronger than ever. Disney+ is celebrating the legacy of the series and the icon herself with a special marking the show’s 20th anniversary. Bringing back Miley Cyrus alongside Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper to reflect on the character and impact the series had on fans and pop culture, the special will premiere on March 24.

With this “Hannahversary” bringing back all the memories of the 2000s, it’s the perfect time to revisit the bold, sparkly, and chaotic-in-the-best-way Hannah Montana outfits that are as iconic as Hannah herself. From classic performance looks to more casual Y2K fashion moments, here are 10 iconic Hannah Montana outfits.