Hannah Berner’s Cringe Comment To Megan Thee Stallion Has The Internet Pissed

ICYMI, the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Mar. 2 welcomed all celebrities — from actors and musicians to influencers and reality TV faves. While it’s not rare for interviews from this event to attract discourse, it *is* rare for an interview to make fans everywhere cringe. One from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party that had fans particularly annoyed was between comedian Hannah Berner and rap royalty Megan The Stallion.

While talking on the red carpet, Berner told Megan, “When I want to fight someone, I listen to your music.” This had fans everywhere confused and angry. Megan quickly responded to Berner, saying, “You want to throw that fighting sh*t out the window, you want to get cute and be a bad b*tch.”

Of course, fans didn’t waste time flooding the comments with their thoughts and frustrations as many thought Berner’s comment was uncalled for. Seeing as Meg promotes self-confidence and pride (not at all violence) through her music, fans didn’t take Berner’s comment lightly. Instead, they quickly called her out online for making this statement about a Black woman’s music.

“Very microaggressive. Megs music isn’t about fighting and the fangirling is a spectacle. Please hire real interviewers that know how to talk to black women as PEOPLE and not characters,” one person wrote. “Meg was like ‘Fight people? Girl, I make Bad Bih music. Do you see these nails? We don’t fight,” someone else commented. “Talking over her, unable to keep their composure, calling her violent when she never raps about violence (& is actually a victim of violence), hmmm” someone else wrote. Needless to say, fans are *not* here for Berner’s interview.

Many found it unfair that Berner totally misconstrued the meaning of Megan’s music, which can be vulnerable but is all about self-confidence and works to reinforce the importance of being your own personal hype woman. Megan’s songs like “Cobra” are vulnerable and share how, despite her success, she can still struggle with her mental health and other personal issues.

Since the interview, fans have flooded social media to share their reactions to Berner’s comment, reinforcing the important topics of Megan’s music while advocating for professional journalists to appear on red carpets instead of influencers.

@exminecraftgf crazy how they were lowk yelling over her talking too ♬ original sound – randi

Simply put, Megan The Stallion’s music *only* makes fans want to fight their insecurities.