The Meaning Behind Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bigger In Texas” Lyrics Is Tea, Y’all

Megan Thee Stallion just dropped her highly anticipated deluxe album, Megan: Act II, and what fans are buzzing about most is the standout track titled “Bigger in Texas,” where Meg proves once again that she’s just that girl. On Oct. 25, she also released an accompanying music video, and now that the song is out in all its glory, Hotties can’t help but dive into the lyrics to catch all of Meg’s messages.

Meg keeps true to her roots by not just honoring her home state of Texas, but by focusing on her individuality and what distinguishes her from others. She begins with the song’s chorus, addressing the haters and acknowledging that this is an unavoidable circumstance when achieving success. She raps, “Ayy, I’m at the top of my game, I’m who they hate/ This shit come with the fame, that’s how I knew that I made it.” She continues, “I woke up lookin’ this good, I’m in my prime, these n*ggas gotta get played/ If these b*tches ain’t mad, I need to go harder, I can’t let ’em think we the same.” Meg displays confidence throughout the verse, emphasizing the need to be at a higher level than everyone else when it comes to her craft.

Meg comes off strong in the song’s first verse, rapping, Ass sittin’ up like a horse’s, pretty like a portrait, mouth full of diamonds and porcelain/ B*tch, I know I’m gorgeous, lil’ bitty waist, big titties, I don’t need no corset/ Rich off these endorsements, y’all hoes lazy, always worried ’bout a boyfriend.” The line highlights Meg’s appeal while she flaunts her wealth, recognizing that she worked hard to get where she is while others are too busy hunting for love.

