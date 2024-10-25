Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Megan Thee Stallion
@theestallion via Instagram
The Meaning Behind Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bigger In Texas” Lyrics Is Tea, Y’all

Siobhan Robinson

Megan Thee Stallion just dropped her highly anticipated deluxe album, Megan: Act II, and what fans are buzzing about most is the standout track titled “Bigger in Texas,” where Meg proves once again that she’s just that girl. On Oct. 25, she also released an accompanying music video, and now that the song is out in all its glory, Hotties can’t help but dive into the lyrics to catch all of Meg’s messages.

Meg keeps true to her roots by not just honoring her home state of Texas, but by focusing on her individuality and what distinguishes her from others. She begins with the song’s chorus, addressing the haters and acknowledging that this is an unavoidable circumstance when achieving success. She raps, “Ayy, I’m at the top of my game, I’m who they hate/ This shit come with the fame, that’s how I knew that I made it.” She continues, “I woke up lookin’ this good, I’m in my prime, these n*ggas gotta get played/ If these b*tches ain’t mad, I need to go harder, I can’t let ’em think we the same.” Meg displays confidence throughout the verse, emphasizing the need to be at a higher level than everyone else when it comes to her craft.

Meg comes off strong in the song’s first verse, rapping, Ass sittin’ up like a horse’s, pretty like a portrait, mouth full of diamonds and porcelain/ B*tch, I know I’m gorgeous, lil’ bitty waist, big titties, I don’t need no corset/ Rich off these endorsements, y’all hoes lazy, always worried ’bout a boyfriend.” The line highlights Meg’s appeal while she flaunts her wealth, recognizing that she worked hard to get where she is while others are too busy hunting for love.

More to come…

Siobhan Robinson is a member of the Her Campus national writing program. She works on the Entertainment and Culture team, covering the most recent pop culture events, trends, and entertainment releases. Previously, she worked as an Entertainment and Culture intern during the Spring 2023 semester, where she was supervised in writing breaking news verticals, live coverage of events such as the Grammys and Met Gala, and interviewing emerging Gen Z talent for Her Campus's "Next Questions" segment. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in Spring 2024 with a B.A. in Communication Studies from San Jose State University and received communication honors for completing a graduate-level course during her undergraduate studies. While in college, she was an active member of the SJSU chapter of Her Campus, serving on the executive board as Editor-In-Chief. In this role, she supervised a team of writers, senior editors, and copy editors, and assessed their articles for the site. Previously, she served as a senior editor, supervising a team of 4-5 writers, and also worked as a campus correspondent for the entire chapter. Additionally, she contributed to the school's publication magazine, Access, and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. In her free time, Siobhan enjoys scrapbooking, hanging out with friends, going to concerts, and, of course, writing for fun! A die-hard fangirl, she loves sharing everything she knows about her favorite boy bands, even if you don't ask. If you need her, you'll likely find her binge-watching the latest K-drama.