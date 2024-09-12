ICYMI, Halsey and Avan Jogia are engaged! The singer announced this exciting news on Sept. 12, not long after they performed at the 2024 MTV VMAs — and did so in such an iconic way. Halsey corrected a Pop Base tweet that read, “Halsey says she hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia,” with “***fiancé Avan Jogia.”

On Sept. 11 at the VMAs, Halsey spoke to E! News about marrying Jogia. “I hope so!” the “Ego” singer said when asked about if they planned to tie the knot.

Halsey and Jogia have been an item for almost a year after dating rumors surfaced when they were seen kissing in public. They later confirmed their relationship in October 2023. Before their engagement was announced, the couple sparked engagement rumors in July 2024. Halsey and Jogia were spotted having a picnic and it appeared the “Bad At Love” singer had a ring on *that* finger. The rumors were not addressed by the couple then.

On the She MD podcast, Halsey explained how they were worried about starting a new relationship as a single mother with their lupus diagnosis and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. “[Jogia] has the ability to really show up in a way that has given me so much healing, and has made me be able to accept myself, and allow me to say when I don’t feel well, or when I don’t want to do something,” they said.

In June 2024, Halsey updated her fans in an Instagram post saying both illnesses were being managed or in remission. Their single “The End” discusses their battle with the disease. The singer is slated to release their album, The Great Impersonator on Oct. 18.

Of course, when Halsey announced their engagement to Jogia, the internet showered the couple with so much love and support.

Some speculate that the engagement rumor was true and the couple has been secretly engaged for the last few months.

halsey finally announcing that she is engaged and they got engaged a few months ago @halsey pic.twitter.com/bUwkbNkFWJ — biggesthalseyfan (@Elizabe71380041) September 12, 2024

I must have dreamt this because I fully thought they were already engaged but the entire tl is losing their minds right now https://t.co/RamdxvCB7l — laur ☆ (@lastkissperry) September 12, 2024

Fans may not know exactly when Halsey and Jogia got engaged (TBH, it shouldn’t matter) but, the two have officially taken the next step in their relationship and I couldn’t be happier for them. Can’t wait to see the wedding photos!