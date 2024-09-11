Taylor Swift Vibed Out To Katy Perry’s Performance At The VMAs & Fans Loved To See It

We love a supportive friendship moment. At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, fan favorites Katy Perry and Taylor Swift took the VMA stage for their respective awards throughout the ceremony. Throughout the night, Swift was the first audience member to stand up for all the artists performing and won Best Collaboration with Post Malone earlier.

As the 2024 Video Vanguard winner, Perry took the VMA stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits such as “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” and “I Kissed A Girl.” For Gen Z, the performance was a culmination of our childhood — and I loved every second of it.

As Perry took the stage and performed in front of the VMAs stage, Swift proudly danced in the audience and sang along to Perry’s songs. But, ICYMI, Perry and Swift have had a tumultuous relationship with one another throughout the 2010s. However, they have since then resolved their conflict and become very close with one another. Fans watching the awards ceremony loved seeing the iconic duo show love to one another, and to see Swift hyping up one of her friends. Swift also gave Perry a standing ovation at the end of her performance, giving fans everything they could’ve asked for.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Swift also showed her excitement and shock during Perry’s Vanguard speech, and continued to show her support for Perry in the audience.

Taylor swift and a girl dancing and singing Katy Perry songs is the cutest thing #VMAs — sky (@beliebersky_) September 12, 2024

Taylor swift dancing to Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/tJNqIW5Pw6 — lauren :) (@wildestdreamsss) September 12, 2024

taylor’s reaction to katy perry saying she did all that on the first day of her period I can’t 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fa8kpxpl20 — luli #1 loml stan (@alltool0nely) September 12, 2024

🚨| Taylor Swift dancing and singing along to Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” at the 2024 #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/LBy8vBN8jH — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 12, 2024

didn’t know how much i needed a video of taylor swift going absolutely feral for katy perry’s i kissed a girl but now that i have it i’m never letting it go pic.twitter.com/ttYVdwUZJ7 — em 🪶 ISO INDY MIAMI NOLA ERAS (@taysfiction) September 12, 2024

Honest Taylor Swift is just living the beats of Katy Perry and I’m here for it pic.twitter.com/UaMrLEw7i9 — Ritesh Singh (@riteshgetalife) September 12, 2024

The friendship between Swift and Perry has never been stronger, and I’m happy that the VMAs got to capture it.