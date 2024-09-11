Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV, Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV
Taylor Swift Vibed Out To Katy Perry’s Performance At The VMAs & Fans Loved To See It

Leia Mendoza

We love a supportive friendship moment. At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, fan favorites Katy Perry and Taylor Swift took the VMA stage for their respective awards throughout the ceremony. Throughout the night, Swift was the first audience member to stand up for all the artists performing and won Best Collaboration with Post Malone earlier.

As the 2024 Video Vanguard winner, Perry took the VMA stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits such as “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” and “I Kissed A Girl.” For Gen Z, the performance was a culmination of our childhood — and I loved every second of it.

As Perry took the stage and performed in front of the VMAs stage, Swift proudly danced in the audience and sang along to Perry’s songs. But, ICYMI, Perry and Swift have had a tumultuous relationship with one another throughout the 2010s. However, they have since then resolved their conflict and become very close with one another. Fans watching the awards ceremony loved seeing the iconic duo show love to one another, and to see Swift hyping up one of her friends. Swift also gave Perry a standing ovation at the end of her performance, giving fans everything they could’ve asked for.

taylor swift dances to katy perry\'s 2024 VMA performance
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Swift also showed her excitement and shock during Perry’s Vanguard speech, and continued to show her support for Perry in the audience.

The friendship between Swift and Perry has never been stronger, and I’m happy that the VMAs got to capture it.

