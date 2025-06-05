Ginny and Georgia Season 3 is officially upon us, and includes everything you’d want from it: for more drama, heartwarming moments, and, of course, cringe. Season 2 ended with one of the greatest cliffhangers: Georgia being arrested for murder at her own wedding. But, Season 3 lived up to that level of drama — possibly even surpassing it. The question on everyone’s minds (besides what is happening with Ginny and Marcus?) is whether we’ll be able to watch more. Will there be a Ginny & Georgia Season 4? Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 3 follow.

With Ginny in another love triangle and the growing relationship between Georgia and Joe (finally), this season definitely brought the heat. Plus, the season ended on a massive cliffhanger with the reveal that Georgia is pregnant, and we don’t know who the father is. I mean, we should all be on the edge of our seat right now waiting for what’s next.

Despite all of the show’s memes (Who could forget the toothbrushes and the infamous “Happy Friday” Snapchat of Season 1) Ginny & Georgia has been a consistent favorite for Netflix fans. The new season, which was released on June 5, debuted at No. 8 on Netflix’s trending shows list. Plus, the season has already gotten lots of buzz on social media. People can’t seem to get enough of all the show’s drama.

Luckily for fans, it has already been announced that Ginny & Georgia will be getting a Season 4. In fact, the fourth season was given the green light all the way back in May of 2023, when the show was renewed for two more seasons due to its popularity. This means fans won’t need to stress out over the next few months wondering what’s next.

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 Release Date

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date just yet for Ginny & Georgia Season 4. However, it is impossible not to note how long Season 2 and Season 3 took to go from the writers’ room to our screens. Season 1 came out in February of 2021, and fans had to wait almost two years until Season 2 debuted in January of 2023. Then, for Season 3, there was another over two-year-long wait. If this pattern is anything to go by, Season 4 wouldn’t be coming until early to mid-2027.

But, fans shouldn’t freak out just yet! The official behind-the-scenes Instagram account for Ginny & Georgia — run by the show’s creator, Sarah Lampert — posted all the way back on Feb. 24 that the Ginny & Georgia Season 4 writers’ room was having its first meeting. This early planning is a good sign that we may see Season 4 a little sooner. The post had the promising caption: “Based on today alone, Season 4 is going to be a RIDE.” And based on the drama of all the show’s previous seasons, I believe them.

Season 4 will hopefully give fans all the answers we’ve been craving: Who is the father of Georgia’s baby? What’s going to happen to Ginny and Marcus? Will Georgia and Joe ever get together for real?