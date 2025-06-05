Welcome back, peaches! Ginny & Georgia has returned to Netflix for Season 3, transporting the audience back to the town of Wellsbury with all of the quirky characters viewers have grown to know and love. For a little refresher, Season 2 ended with a *huge* cliffhanger: Georgia was arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller, Cynthia’s husband, at Georgia’s own wedding. Over the course of Season 3, Georgia and her husband, Paul (who’s also the mayor), grow increasingly estranged as more truths about Georgia’s past come to the surface. In Ginny and Georgia fashion, Season 3 ended with a bombshell that no viewer could have predicted. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 3 follow.

Needless to say, Georgia’s love life has continuously left fans guessing. In Episode 5, “Boom Goes The Dynamite,” Paul decides to take a step back and momentarily move out, deciding to prioritize his image as the mayor. In Episode 6, “At Least It Can’t Get Any Worse,” while Georgia is on house arrest, Joe (who Georgia has *almost* kissed a couple of times in the series) decides to pay her a visit, offering her a listening ear that she desperately needed. In Episode 7, “That’s Wild,” Georgia and Joe almost kiss again, but he ultimately pulls away. The episode concludes with Georgia showing Paul a positive pregnancy test (which was actually Ginny’s) to convince him to move back in. In Episode 8, “Is That A Packed Lunch”, Paul ultimately ends things with Georgia after discovering she lied about being pregnant. In the same episode, Joe comes over and the two *finally* end up kissing (and having sex). In Episode 9, “It’s Time For My Solo,” Joe even visits Georgia in prison after she turns herself in, continuing to be by her side throughout the chaos of the murder trial.

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

In the Season 3 finale, “Monsters,” Georgia confessed to the murder to Joe, and also told him that she killed her ex-husband. “They dug up every dark, shameful secret and called me horrible things, and you’re the only one who stood by me. And you’ll never know what that meant to me,” Georgia tells him. The two kiss, but Georgia tells him that her kids need her to settle down for a minute after she’s moved from guy to guy.

Season 3 concludes with Georgia drinking milk out of the jug. Ginny then asks her: “Didn’t you say you drink milk when you’re pregnant?” The last minute of Season 3 sets the stage for what viewers could expect in a potential Season 4, along with discovering the father of the baby: Joe or Paul?

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Of course, many fans have been searching for clues to form their theories as to who the father of Georgia’s baby is. Since Georgia and Paul’s marriage was already rocky, causing him to move out in Episode 5, many fans believe it’s more likely that she’s pregnant with Joe’s baby and they’ve been growing increasingly closer throughout the season. Some fans are thinking that since Joe was the only one who stood by her side throughout the entire murder trial and how the curtain seems to have closed on Paul and Georgia’s relationship, he must be the father of her child.

But since Ginny & Georgia Season 3 left the question unanswered, fans will unfortunately have to wait until Season 4 (if the show’s renewed) to see where this storyline ends up.