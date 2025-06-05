We’re so back, besties. Ginny & Georgia officially returned to Netflix with Season 3 on June 5, 2025. The last episode of Season 2 had fans on the edge of their seats as Georgia’s wedding day spiraled into absolute chaos, ending with her arrest for murder. But if you thought that was intense, buckle up — Season 3 turned up the drama with new characters, deeper tension, and yep… another love triangle. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 3 follow.

The hit Netflix series, which first premiered in 2021, follows Georgia (Brianne Howey), a complicated single mom with a dark past, and her daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) as they build a new life in Wellsbury, Massachusetts. The show’s genius lies in its ability to mix real-world issues with the kind of chaotic teenage angst viewers can’t help but obsess over. And this season? Ginny’s love life is back in the spotlight — but not the way fans might have expected.

Now, let’s talk about what’s going down this season: Ginny’s heart is once again being pulled in two very different directions. We’ve watched Ginny and Marcus slowly build something special since Season 1. It started off low-key — Marcus was basically the “forbidden fruit” because he’s Max’s twin brother — but that didn’t stop them from falling hard. By Season 2, they were fully a thing. But being together wasn’t easy. Marcus started dealing with severe depressive episodes and made the painful decision to break things off, telling Ginny he didn’t feel capable of being the partner she needed while trying to heal. Their breakup was raw and real, and it forced them both to take a step back and focus on themselves. Still, their bond didn’t disappear — it just shifted into something more fragile and undefined. A true situationship if we’ve ever seen one. But now? There’s a new boy in town.

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Wolfe, played by Ty Doran (Manifest fans, rise up), is the laidback, sarcastic new guy in Ginny’s poetry class… who hates poetry. He’s everything Marcus isn’t right now — emotionally present, flirtatiously annoying in a fun way, and clearly vibing with Ginny. The spark is instant, but it’s different. Where Marcus understood her inner world, Wolfe challenges her from the outside in. And honestly? Ginny needs that.

In true love triangle fashion, Marcus and Wolfe even cross paths in Ginny’s neighborhood — and Wolfe straight-up tells her, “Yeah… Marcus is definitely still in love with you.” Chaos!

But it all takes a turn. Ginny’s fling with Wolfe gets serious fast when she finds out she’s pregnant. And Wolfe’s response? A dry, “That’s wild,” followed by total radio silence. He ghosts her for days before eventually coming back around, but the damage is done, and Ginny makes the quiet decision to choose herself.

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Marcus, meanwhile, is still there in the background. He shows up for her emotionally in a way Wolfe never could. And as the season progresses, Ginny and Marcus slowly fall back in love. But after some shocking news, Marcus begins spiraling again — and Ginny is forced to love him from a distance.

Before he leaves, she writes him a heartfelt love letter, telling him she’ll be waiting when he gets better.

So while Season 3 teased a classic love triangle, it gave us something deeper: a story about healing, self-worth, and the messy kind of love that doesn’t always look like a fairytale. And Ginny? She didn’t just grow — she chose growth.