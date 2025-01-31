‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 Is Coming, & Fans Already Have So Many Questions

Calling all Ginny & Georgia fans, the season three news you’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Two and a half years after Season 2, the new season of Ginny & Georgia drops on Netflix on June 5, 2025. And to say fans are excited is an understatement. Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia.

If you forgot where the show left off, here’s a quick recap: Season 2 ended with a shocker of a cliffhanger, with Georgia being arrested for murder during her wedding. To kick off Season 2, we see Ginny struggling with the knowledge that her mother killed someone, which seems a bit ironic now knowing the ending of the season. Fueled by this idea of handling Georgia’s guilt on her behalf, Ginny makes Paul, Georgia’s new husband, breakfast that includes a drink that looks a little *too* similar to the one Georgia made for ex-husband Kenny, which ended up killing him. This is the first time we really see Ginny standing off with Georgia, showing her she’s not afraid of her anymore. We also find out in a later episode that Georgia still has a gun in her house, despite lying to Paul and telling him she got rid of it (this is important for what’s to come).

Toward the end of the season, we see Gil, Austin’s biological father, attack Georgia after getting mad at her and essentially blackmailing her. With this, Austin comes down and shoots his father, and Austin and Georgia rush to clean up the mess and go on living their life as though nothing had happened in the first place. Following this mind-blowing incident, Ginny plans Georgia and Paul’s wedding and it all seemingly goes to plan. Except for when Georgia gets arrested mid-dance with Paul and we’re unsure of what is going to happen to her. Don’t worry though, we’ll get all the answers we’ve been looking for soon enough.

What is Ginny & Georgia Season 3 about?

Though we don’t have *too* much information surrounding what’s to come this season, we do have a few sneak peeks into the season and its drama-filled storyline. Netflix released two “first-look” stills from the season: one of Georgia behind bars and the other of Ginny, Georgia’s new husband Paul, and Austin (Ginny’s younger brother) sitting in a courtroom, hinting to viewers that Georgia may potentially be going to trial. This plot differs from what we’ve already seen from the show, which is Ginny and Georgia often butting heads and combating one another. So it begs the new question, will the two set aside their differences once and for all?

Becoming one of the most-watched shows on Netflix in 2023, the show has already been picked up for a fourth season, too. Its popularity truly reflects in the fans and with this, fans are exploding at the news.

Fans are excited to finally get all the answers they have been looking for and I personally *will* be tuning in as soon as this season drops.