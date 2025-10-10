E. Lockhart — the same author that gave us We Were Liars, the YA thriller book series that was brought to life by Amazon — is working with Amazon MGM Studios once again to adapt her 2017 novel, Genuine Fraud, into another TV series. This time, it’ll star Rain Spencer, who Taylor (aka Belly’s best friend) in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Spencer killed it in that role so hard that she’s taking the silver screen again to play the protagonist in this YA psychological thriller, as well as executive producing. The writer of the show, Sinead Daly, also just happens to have been a writer on TSITP, and worked on Jenny Han’s Hulu series Tell Me Lies as a writer and executive producer, which is just one more reason fans are convinced this show is going to be great.

So if you’re waiting not-so-patiently for the Summer I Turned Pretty movie and need your fix of Spencer’s acting chops — or if you’re also waiting not-so-patiently for We Were Liars Season 2 — then you have just one more YA Amazon series to look forward to with this dream team of female producers. Here’s everything to know about the Genuine Fraud TV series.

Genuine Fraud Series CAST

So far, only Spencer is confirmed for the series. She’ll likely be starring in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie as well, and she is set to star in debut filmmaker Paloma Schneideman’s Big Girls Don’t Cry. In addition to executive producing this project, Spencer is booked and busy. Taking the news to Instagram on Oct. 9th, Spencer posted the Deadline article which announced the new series, stating, “I really couldn’t be more excited ❤️😸❤️❤️!!!” and I couldn’t be, either.

Genuine Fraud SERIES Release date

Unfortunately, the release date of this upcoming YA psychological thriller has not yet been confirmed, but fans can keep up with Spencer and Lockhart on Instagram to see if they post any new news about the show.

Genuine fraud PLOT

Genuine Fraud follows protagonist Imogen — scratch that — Jules (now Rain Spencer), who is pretending to be her missing best friend Imogen while living at the Playa Grande Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and taking over Imogen’s wealthy, luxurious life. Where is Imogen? Who is the real Jules? You’ll have to read Genuine Fraud to find out, or wait and see what the Amazon Prime adaptation reveals. Seeing as Spencer is an executive producer alongside Lockhart, we’ll have to see what changes this power duo makes in adapting the book into a TV show, and how original fans of the book will feel.

Genuine fraud Fan Reactions

TSITP fans are looking out for Spencer, and have taken to social media to show their excitement at the news of her new role.

The combination of a series starring Spencer and one of Lockhart’s most underrated books has fans thrilled.

i’m actually very excited for this. i LOVED genuine fraud back in the day and wished that had gotten the adaption instead when we were liars was announced. i also think rain is a really solid actress. her line delivery is so natural she feels like a real person on screen https://t.co/b1ruTvWT4J — ًَ (@chasesuiwonder) October 9, 2025

One eagle-eyed fan pointed out that Spencer had been talking about the book just a couple months ago at the Prime Book Club launch.

she already gave us hints waaayyyy back https://t.co/1Uu73vJb6e pic.twitter.com/ExpES01LRS — ‎ esbee 🩵 (@bellyconrad_s) October 9, 2025

Of course, TSITP stans are more than happy to hear that their favorite actors from the show are doing great.