Season 3 of The White Lotus has officially come to an end, closing the chapter on the resort in Thailand. If your Sunday nights suddenly feel a little too quiet, you’re not alone. The show’s combination of sharp social satire, gorgeous scenery, and murder mystery kept viewers glued to their screens. If you’re wanting more and missing your fix of The White Lotus drama, you’re in luck. There are plenty of books like The White Lotus that perfectly encapsulate the themes of the show: commentary on the ultra-rich, morally-questionable characters, and nail-biting plots with many dark, unexpected twists.
Whether you miss the uncomfortable dinner conversations, the slow unraveling of secrets, the tension bubbling between characters, or you’re just trying to figure out “who dunnit,” these reads will fill the White Lotus-shaped hole in your life. From page-turning thrillers about a glamorous vacation that isn’t as perfect as it seems to novels highlighting social commentary and irony, these books deliver the same addictive, page-turning feeling that The White Lotus provided each week. If you’re missing your fill of wealthy characters in paradise who are hiding a dark secret, pick up one of these 10 books that transports you directly to the White Lotus — chaos, secrets, suspense, drama, and all.
- The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand
The Perfect Couple has it all: family drama, commentary on the rich, relationship scandals, and a juicy murder mystery. Hours before a wedding ceremony in a gorgeous Nantucket estate, a body is discovered. Suddenly, everyone in the wedding party is now a suspect and no one knows who to trust.
- Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
Nine Perfect Strangers tells the story of nine complex characters as they embark on a 10-day spa retreat. There’s a beautiful resort, sarcasm, and interesting, complex characters: everything a lover of The White Lotus could want.
- You’re Invited by Amanda Jayatissa
You’re Invited follows Amaya, who attends her ex-boyfriend and childhood best friend’s wedding in Sri Lanka with a mission to stop the wedding at all costs. When Amaya’s childhood best friend goes missing and is presumed dead, all eyes are on Amaya in the thrilling, fast-paced novel.
- We Were Liars by E. Lockhart
We Were Liars follows Cadence Sinclair, who is suffering a head injury. She’s struggling to remember the events of her summer on a private island with her friends, the “Liars,” and what ultimately led to their unraveling.
- Bad Tourists by Caro Carver
If you’re missing the drama from everyone’s favorite, problematic best friends (Kate, Laurie, and Jaclyn), then this novel is right up your alley. Bad Tourists follows three close friends who embark on a divorce trip to the Maldives together… until they realize the resort is harboring a killer.
- The Resort by Sara Ochs
Set in Thailand, The Resort features two mysterious women, a charismatic group of expats, and one murder that brings paradise crashing down.
- The Villa by Rachel Hawkins
The Villa follows lifelong friends, Emily and Chess, who reunite at a luxurious Italian villa that’s harboring a dark past. As Emily digs into a 1974 murder, past and present collide, threatening to turn their girls trip into something darker.
- The Guest List by Lucy Foley
Set on an island off the coast of Ireland, The Guest List follows a wedding celebration that soon turns deadly, and each guest is a suspect. The story has it all: blackmail, betrayal, lies, and non-stop twists and turns.
- The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley
It’s the opening night of The Manor, the newest luxury resort, so what could go wrong? The Midnight Feast follows old friends and enemies — everyone has a secret and everyone has an agenda — and it’s only a matter of time until the police are called.
- Siracusa by Delia Ephron
Following two married couples on vacation in Siracusa, a town on the coast of Sicily, secrets come to the surface and relationships unravel. With commentary on marriage, friendship, and the meaning of travel, Siracusa perfectly encapsulates the feeling of Season 2 of The White Lotus.