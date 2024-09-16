Here’s What We Know So Far About ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 5

It looks like Emily really is heading back to Paris, because Netflix just renewed everyone’s favorite series, Emily in Paris, for its fifth season! After leaving everyone on the edge of their seats with that plot twist at the end of Season 4, the show’s very own Lily Collins made the exciting announcement on Good Morning America on Sept. 16. Truly, there was no doubt in my mind that Emily in Paris would be renewed for Season 5, but having that official confirmation eases my mind and excites me for what’s to come with the rest of Emily’s story.

While Emily is certainly going to be in Paris, Collins confirmed she’d be venturing into Rome as shown during Season 4 Part 2. With Agence Grateau opening a new office in the capital of Italy, Collins said Emily will have a “presence in Rome,” but that “doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris.”

That certainly answered my pressing question about whether the title of the Netflix show was going to shift to Emily in Rome, making me even more ecstatic to see which city Emily finds more solace in.

With so much news bubbling over about our favorite marketing executive, here’s a comprehensive guide to everything we know so far about Emily in Paris Season 5.

When Is Emily in Paris Season 5 Coming Out?

It’s unclear when Season 5 of Emily in Paris will be released on Netflix. The show’s first was released in October 2020, and hasn’t followed a coordinated release schedule since. Seasons 2 and 3 on the steamer around the same time in December 2021 and 2022, respectively, while Season 4 Part 1 came out in mid-August 2024, followed by Season 4 Part 2 dropping on Sept. 12. There’s been no word on when production for Season 5 installment will kick off, so right now, its release date is fully up in the air.

Will Genevieve Be In Season 5?

As one of the newest additions to the cast, it would be criminal to not see what comes of Emily’s relationship with Genevieve (Thalia Benson). ICYMI, Genevieve joined Agence Grateau in Season 4 as Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) stepdaughter. She hit it off with Emily after connecting with her over their shared American citizenship.

Netflix

However, fans grew less fond toward Genevieve when she hijacked Emily’s relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) after falsely translating what he said to her during a fight. After telling Emily that Gabriel didn’t want to be with her anymore, she swooped in and stole him for herself, going as far as to move into their apartment building.

A clip of Genevieve sitting at Emily’s desk was shown at the end of Season 4, hinting that she may have had plans to steal her job (and man) all along. With that storyline not being capped off quite yet, I’d expect to see Genevieve return in Season 5.

Emily in Paris creator Star spoke with Glamour ahead of the show’s Season 5 renewal and admitted he “[didn’t] know” if Genevieve was “redeemable.” As for whether or not she’ll appear in Season 5, Star didn’t spare any details. But, if it’s up for interpretation, I’d all but say Genevieve will likely return in the forthcoming installment.

Will Camille Return In Emily in Paris Season 5

While Genevieve’s fate on Emily in Paris is rather promising, the same cannot be said for Camille (Camille Razat). As one-third of Emily and Gabriel’s love triangle, she’s been a key part of the cast for quite some time. However, her storyline took a swift turn in Season 4 after she received a false positive pregnancy test with Gabriel despite him being with Emily.

Camille keeps the knowledge of her false positive a secret for quite some time but eventually has to admit the news to Gabriel. When she asks him to instead adopt a baby with her, he declines, and we see little of her for the rest of Season 4.

Star told Glamour he wasn’t sure “how much we’ll be seeing Camille in Season 5.” The Emily in Paris creator said it’s hard to tell where Camille will go after “she thought she was going to have a baby” and had to deal with the “disappointment” of Gabriel not wanting to have a child with her. Instead of leaving her future up to fans imagination, Star outright admitted he didn’t “know what’s going to happen with [Camille]” and wasn’t “sure how much we’ll see of that story right now” heading into Season 5.

Will Emily Get Back Together With Gabriel Or Move On With Marcello In Season 5?

Emily’s love life will likely be the center of attention once again in Season 5. After Gabriel sent mixed signals to Emily (and he left her alone on a ski mountain), they ended their turbulent relationship. However, once Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) stepped into the picture as Emily’s new love interest, Gabriel vowed to win her back, but Season 4 didn’t reveal who she chose to be with.

When discussing Season 5’s renewal, Collins said that Gabriel “unfortunately has to deal with the repercussions of his choice” to break things off. In good news, Star confirmed that Emily and Marcello will continue to explore their “real spark” and “real connection” in Season 5. Star also revealed that Marcello was brought in as “a whole other adventure” for Emily to “have a better work/life balance.”

I’m ecstatic that Emily in Paris Season 5 is on the horizon. While it’s uncertain just how long it’ll be before fans get the new season, I’m willing to wait it out to see how Emily fairs in both Paris and Rome.