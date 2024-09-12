Fans Can’t Stand Genevieve In ‘Emily In Paris’, & Rightfully So

Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 is finally here and the internet has a lot to say about one character in particular. Though fans have put time and energy into calling out Emily (Lily Collins) online for constantly changing her mind about which guy she wants to be (justice for Alfie!) and getting into other people’s business, viewers have shifted their attention over to Genevieve (Thalia Benson), whose actions in Season 4 have the internet heated. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 follow.

For those who don’t know, Genevieve was introduced in episode 6 as Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) stepdaughter. During the episode, viewers learn that Genevieve is the daughter of Sylvie’s husband, Laurent (Arnaud Binard), whom grew up in NYC with her mom (Laurent’s ex-wife). When the holidays approach, Genevieve heads to Paris to spend time with Laurent while trying to land a job. She eventually starts working at Agence Grateau and quickly bonds with Emily over the both of them being American girls working in Paris (Emily’s from Chicago, in case you forgot.)

While it seemed like Genevieve was Emily’s new BFF in the making, she soon began stirring up trouble. In episode 7, Emily and Gabriel got into a huge fight and he started yelling at her in French, which Genevieve overheard. Still not fully understanding the language, Emily asked Genevieve to translate. Genevieve lied to Emily, telling her Gabriel didn’t want to see her anymore.

Later that night, Emily and Mindy (Ashley Park) spotted Genevieve and Gabriel looking pretty cozy inside of his restaurant.

Fast-forward to episode 9, Genevieve moves into the same apartment building Emily and Gabriel live in. After Gabriel helps her move in, Genevieve invites him to her housewarming party, where they later kiss. Thinking there’s something between them, Genevieve comes onto Gabriel at his Michelin star party in episode 10, but he shot her down since he still has feelings for Emily.

Before Season 4 ended, fans got a glimpse at Genevieve sitting at Emily’s desk while she was in Paris. Is Genevieve’s master plan to steal Emily’s job after trying to take her man?

Clearly, Genevieve came onto the show with ulterior motives and after seeing everything she did in Season 4, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her messy ways.

Genevieve is such a snake; lied about what Gabriel said and doing all that with Gabriel knowing how it’s with him and Emily. #EmilyInParis — Falilat (@Falilatt_) September 12, 2024

I‘m so annoyed about the Genevieve plotline. I really don’t see the point except enraging viewers 🥴 #EmilyInParis — nini (@kaistrauma) September 12, 2024

And fuck Genevieve I can’t stand her she’s all over that man he doesn’t want her #emilyinparis — nina ☼｡˚❀ || mourning gemily (@infinitehrs) September 12, 2024

I knew Genevieve couldn’t be trusted. What a bitch!!! #emilyinparis — nina ☼｡˚❀ || mourning gemily (@infinitehrs) September 12, 2024

What’s the deal with this Genevieve in #emilyinparis I already hate her 😒 — loren ( taylor’s version ) (@BarchieApahart) September 12, 2024

There’s no telling if Genevieve will appear in Emily In Paris Season 5, but I can confidently say that she won’t be missed if she doesn’t.