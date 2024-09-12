I Have 1 Big Q About Emily & Gabriel After The ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4 Finale

Part 2 of Emily In Paris Season 4 premiered on Sept. 12 and it didn’t disappoint, especially when it came to Emily’s (Lily Collins) rollercoaster of a romance with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). As fans already know, Emily and Gabriel’s relationship has been complicated from the moment they started having feelings for each other. And just as fans thought things were going well between the two in Season 4, their romance took a shocking turn in episode 6, “Last Christmas.” Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 follow.

After Emily’s holiday plans to go back home to Chicago got ruined by a snowstorm, she was invited to spend the holidays with Gabriel, Camille (Camille Razat), and her family. Seeing as it’s been a tradition for Gabriel and Camille to spend time with her family during the holidays, Emily didn’t want to make things awkward, especially after Gabriel and Camille’s messy wedding. However, Camille’s father insisted Emily visit them in Le Château de Sonnay.

After Emily was invited to spend Christmas with Gabriel, Camille, and her family, things took a messy turn when Camille’s brother, Théo, stirred the pot by convincing Emily she was nothing more than Gabriel’s “convenient” girlfriend. But the ultimate cherry on top? Gabriel and Camille ditched Emily on a ski mountain — even though she didn’t know how to ski.

Netflix

But it turns out, Emily’s luck wasn’t all bad after all. A charming guy from Rome, by the name of Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), swooped in to rescue her from her ski disaster.

Once Emily was off the ski mountain, she broke up with Gabriel and headed straight back to Paris.

In episode 8, “Back On The Crazy Horse,” Emily met Marcello once again. This time, Emily and Marcello got extra friendly, as they casually went out on a date. Emily also received a kind hearted gift from her potential prince charming. In all, Marcello took a liking to her so much that he wanted her to visit him in Rome, but after her failed romance with Gabriel, Emily wasn’t too sure about this offer.

Meanwhile, Gabriel and Emily weren’t on the best of terms, but after finding out about Marchello, he seemed to have a change of heart. And after finally receiving an official Michelin star, Gabriel’s desire to rekindle his romance with Emily ignites.

In Episode 9, “Roman History,” Emily decided to take a chance on Marcello by visiting him in Rome, while Genevieve (Thalia Besson), Sylie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) step-daughter, tries to swoop in on Gabriel.

Netflix

However, in episode 10, Gabriel made it clear to Genevieve that he was not romantically interested in her.

While it’s clear Gabriel’s still in love with Emily, she seemed to have moved on with her Roman lover, Marcello, and things between them are moving pretty fast, as she met his family and even made the move to Rome to work with him and his family’s business.

So, this raises the question, will Emily & Gabriel eventually get back together, or has she moved on for good? Fans will just have to wait until Season 5 to find out.