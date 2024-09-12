The ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4 Finale Might’ve Hinted At A *Major* Plot Twist Coming

Bonjour! Or should I say Ciao? Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 left viewers lost for words and with a lot of questions. The trailer for Part 2 showed Emily (Lily Collins) in Rome, but she may be there longer than anyone expected. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 follow. After that crazy finale, it seems like Emily will have to keep up her Duolingo Italian streak. If Emily really does move to Rome, what will happen between her and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo)? As they say, when in Rome. Emily seems to be sticking around, but will the show completely change?

While on a ski trip with Gabriel and Camille, Emily meets her new Italian love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), on the same day she breaks up with Gabriel. She never thought she would see him again, let alone go on a romantic getaway to Rome. After Agence Grateau lands a deal with Marcello’s family, and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) decides to open an office in Rome and have Emily run it, her life is completely turned upside down again.

Emily will no longer be living in Paris, so will Emily in Paris become Emily in Rome? The show’s marketing for Season 4 Part 2 may be signaling a shift, with “There’s No Place Like Rome” being the tagline. With Emily not in Paris anymore, keeping the name the same wouldn’t make much sense, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Also, seeing as how Emily and Marcello have already gone through a lot in their relationship, there’s a good chance she could stay in Rome with him. ICYMI,Emily attempts for once not to mix business with pleasure but ends up following her gut and trying to get Marcello to work with Agence Grateau instead of JVMA. This was a good business deal, but Emily also did it to protect Marcello and his family from the dumpster fire that’s JVMA right now.

He eventually forgives her, and after his mother requests to work with Emily directly, he gets his wish of spending more time with her in Rome. The couple is cute together, but I can’t help but wonder if Emily left a part of her heart in Paris with Gabriel.

Will Gabriel Win Emily Back?

In the Season 4 Part 2 finale, Gabriel asks Mindy (Ashley Park) where exactly Emily is in Rome after she broke the news that Emily was moving there to him and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). It seems like Alfie has officially moved on, telling Emily in episode 6 that he has a girlfriend. He surprisingly is the one who gives Gabriel the advice to listen to his heart and not let Emily get away again. So, Gabriel may be following Emily to Rome, but will he win her back?

Will Mindy Go To Rome?

After singing in Rome and going viral on TikTok, Mindy is headed to Shanghai to redeem her career. She’s going back on Chinese Popstar not only to perform, but to be a judge. She tells Emily that she’s joining her in Rome when she returns. Will they be roommates there or will Mindy eventually return to Paris? We don’t know how long Mindy will be gone, but she says Paris won’t be the same without Emily. Is this hinting that while Emily is leaving for good and Mindy’s staying?

Emily In Paris has become a fan-favorite Netflix show. It’s unclear if Emily in Rome will be a permanent change or just a crazy Season 4 plot twist. Either way, I’m excited to see what’s next. Au revoir Paris! At least for now.