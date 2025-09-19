Why College Students Should Care About Politics, Even If They Say They Don’t

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Politics in the United States is seen as black and white. There are two options: pick the left or the right, blue or red, Democrat or Republican. You get the point. But no one wants to put themselves in a box, right? Everyone knows someone in their life who says they don’t care about politics. They are “not affected” or “too young” to get involved, but that could not be further from the truth. Everyone is affected by politics, and your college campus is the perfect place to start actively participating.

Historically, students across the United States have been known for their hardcore protests. The Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement are just two well-known demonstrations that college campuses have seen. This energy continued to flow into the 21st century, with Greta Thunberg leading protests on climate change, and even University of Connecticut students protesting for divestment. A quick glance at these events makes it seem as though it’s just history, but it is current as ever.

I’m not saying you need to start by protesting on the streets (unless you want to), but rather look at the role you play. Everything is political, whether you like it or not. The effect of politics on your day-to-day life might not be obvious right now, but with a deeper look, you will see exactly how large the influence is.

As college students, we are all entitled to a caffeine addiction. With so many cafes around campus, it’s nearly impossible to not get a fun drink every day. Maybe it’s just me, but I consider coffee a treat! It can be as simple as meeting with friends or a break from long study hours in the library. However, prices have been getting higher, reaching up to $7 or $8 for a simple latte. Not a problem though, you can make your coffee at home! Yet, you find it is not much cheaper than Dunkin’. You might be wondering why that is. Well, your coffee is a martyr. Earlier in the year, tariffs were raised on imports, with coffee being one of them. As I am writing this, prices have reached up to a 20% increase when compared to past years. What used to be a part of daily routines is now a commodity to occasionally indulge in. Your coffee is political.

Maybe you’re thinking about applying for an internship. You’ve done research, crafted the perfect resume, and submitted to your top choices. Now all that’s left to do is to await good news. However, the good news never comes. It’s not that you are not qualified or good enough for them, it is literally that they could not afford you. The National Science Foundation budget was cut, killing thousands of grants meant for research since this summer, and overall taking away millions of dollars in funding. This isn’t just a what if; this is a true story that happened to students nationwide. Undergraduates have taken the hardest hit, usually being the least qualified when compared to graduate students, making them more likely to lose positions. Your education is political.

Let’s get even simpler: basic human respect. Everyone is entitled to it; nevertheless, many don’t receive it. The environment fostered by our politicians is full of hate. DEI programs, healthcare and immigration are just a few programs that have been ripped from young adults across the country. The United States is a diverse group of people, but our leaders treat that as though it is a bad thing. Being a woman means that you are an object of men’s desires. Being an immigrant means that you are unassimilated. Being open about your abortion means that you are a cold-blooded killer. How are we supposed to exist freely if the defining parts of us are frowned upon? Don’t be surprised, but even human decency is political.

It may feel helpless because you don’t even know where to start. There is so much more than just the presidential election or campaigning for candidates, you just have to know how to begin. If you’re a woman in STEM, or even if you’re not, you probably know the scientific method: observation, consultation, hypothesis, experimentation and conclusion. This is the perfect outline for getting politically involved.

Observe what is happening throughout the country, your state or even just your college campus. Consult resources as to why these events might be occurring. Make your hypothesis. What is your role? What can you do? Now “experiment.” Register to vote. Vote in your local town elections. Attend political rallies or protests. There is so much you can do to become more politically literate; all it takes is one step in the right direction. Finally, make your conclusion. There is a way for everyone to participate in politics.

Political apathy has no benefits. Take the extra time that you spend scrolling on TikTok to educate yourself. Use your voice, stand for what you believe in, and get involved!