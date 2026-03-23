If your feed has been flooded with posts about the No Kings protest coming up this weekend, you’re not alone. The movement is quickly becoming one of the largest coordinated protest efforts in the U.S., with thousands of events expected in both major cities and smaller communities across the country.

The No Kings movement first gained national traction in June 2025, when more than five million people showed up across 2,100 protests nationwide. Just a few months later, participation surged again, with over seven million people mobilizing across 2,700 events in October, marking one of the largest single days of protest in U.S. history. Now, the next wave of demonstrations is set for March 28, with more than 3,000 events already planned across the country.

To better understand what’s driving the movement, Her Campus spoke with Ellen Flenniken, National Campaign Director of the ACLU’s Justice Division, for exclusive insights into why No Kings is resonating right now, and what both new and experienced protesters should know before showing up.

Why are No Kings protests so popular lately?

“The numbers are clear: This is simply a part of American history that you cannot miss,” Flenniken tells Her Campus, highlighting how quickly the movement has scaled and why momentum continues to build.

At its core, the message is simple: Power belongs to the people. “No Kings is powerful because it stands for something Americans have always believed: that power belongs to the people — not to any one man,” Flenniken says. That idea is what’s bringing together both longtime organizers and people attending their first protest.

Part of what’s making No Kings so visible is how accessible it feels. This is not a movement limited to one issue or one type of participant. Instead, it creates an entry point for people who may have never protested before to show up alongside experienced organizers. That is intentional. “These protests create space for people to find community, build collective strength, and make our voices heard,” Flenniken says.

Rather than focusing on a single policy, the movement taps into a broader concern about accountability and how power is exercised. That wider framing allows more people to see themselves in it, which is why participation continues to grow across different cities, backgrounds, and levels of experience.

What do peaceful protests actually accomplish?

It is easy to question whether protests lead to real change, especially when the news cycle moves so quickly. But according to the ACLU, these demonstrations play a critical role in shaping both public conversation and political response.

“Days of action like No Kings demonstrate that when people organize and show up for their rights, governments back down,” Flenniken says. “Government repression relies on stoking fear, dividing communities, and people complying in advance. But when large numbers of people mobilize nonviolently, it exposes the cracks in the government’s narrative and makes repression backfire.”

The impact goes beyond a single day. These demonstrations help build long-term momentum by strengthening networks and making it easier to mobilize quickly in response to future events. That continued growth is part of why participation has scaled so rapidly, with millions showing up across thousands of events in previous waves and even more expected this weekend.

Where are No Kings protests happening?

One of the most important things to understand about No Kings is that it is decentralized. There is no single official location in each city, which means events are organized locally and can vary even within the same metro area.

In Chicago, protests are typically centered around downtown spaces like Federal Plaza or Grant Park. In New York City, large gatherings often take place in areas like Union Square or near Central Park. Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., tend to see major turnout near city halls and national landmarks, while cities like Dallas and Miami often host multiple coordinated protests across different neighborhoods.

The movement is not limited to major cities, either. Smaller cities and regional communities, including places like Charleston, South Carolina, have consistently shown strong turnout during past demonstrations.

How Do you get updates and info about No Kings protests?

Because of this structure, the most accurate details will always come from local organizers rather than a single national source. That meanssocial media plays a major role in how people find accurate and timely information.

Instagram is often the most reliable platform for updated flyers, meeting points, and last-minute changes. Twitter/X are commonly used for real time updates during protests, including route changes or shifts in crowd movement. TikTok has also become a space where people share quick explainers and on-the-ground updates, especially for first-time protesters.

Many organizers also rely on group chats and community networks to communicate quickly, which means information can shift in real time. Checking multiple sources the night before and again the morning of a protest is one of the best ways to stay informed.

What should first-time protesters know if they’re interested in attending No Kings?

One of the defining features of No Kings is how many people are showing up for the first time. The most important thing to understand is that peaceful protest is a protected right. As Flenniken explains, “The Constitution protects our freedom of speech and our right to engage in peaceful protest.”

Still, preparation is key to making sure that the experience is both safe and effective. It’s important to go in with a plan, including how you will get there and how you will leave. Bringing a friend or staying with a group can help you stay aware of your surroundings. Having emergency contacts ready ahead of time is also strongly recommended.

There are also small but important steps people can take to protect their privacy, especially when it comes to their devices. Using a passcode instead of biometric unlock features and being mindful about when and how you use your phone can help reduce risk of your private information being accessed if you end up in an unsafe situation.

At the same time, being aware of others is just as important. Avoid posting identifiable images of fellow protesters without their consent in order to protect their privacy, and pay attention to the overall environment so you can respond if it becomes unsafe.

At the end of the day, No Kings is about more than a single protest. It reflects a broader moment where more people are choosing to engage, show up, and make their voices heard. Whether you plan to attend, share information, or simply stay informed, understanding the purpose behind the movement is what allows you to engage with it meaningfully.

That’s because, as Flenniken puts it, “This is much bigger than a single day of action. It’s about building a nationwide movement that can continue to show up to hold the government accountable.”