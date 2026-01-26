The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m at my friend’s apartment mindlessly watching TV when she pulls out her phone and starts swiping through Hinge — our favorite shared pastime. She takes a pause and shows me two profiles she’s debating between. Who she chooses to match with comes down to one thing: What’s their political affiliation?

Although seemingly a shallow tie-breaker, it’s a standard in our friend group. When we care about something, we care about it strongly — and we expect the same from potential romantic connections. TBH, nothing is worse than when a match is everything you could ask for, but then you bring up anything political and you’re hit with “it’s just not my thing.” Or, “I’m not informed enough to make a decision.” Or, “I’m not political.” Eeeyuck.

This isn’t just about who I choose to date — this is a call for anyone who still thinks they can stay out of politics to reconsider their stance. Being “apolitical” means having no interest in, or even an aversion to, politics. But these days, everything is political (I mean, remember when climate change used to just be science?). So, by rejecting “politics,” you’re not just showing your privilege — you’re opening yourself and others to real danger.

For me, politics has always been personal. I was only 19 when the Supreme Court (the members of which were not elected to their positions, FWIW) overturned Roe v. Wade, a year after my home state of Texas enacted the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” which effectively banned abortions after six weeks. Suddenly, I was left with dire questions: How could I keep my body — the one thing that is mine and mine alone — safe from harm… or crippling debt from subsequent lawsuits, should I need an abortion? What about my friends? My big sister?

Additionally, my family came to this country as immigrants. Many of my friends are first-generation or immigrants themselves. How can I see a federal agency abducting people — regardless of their actual immigration status — on their way to work, home, church, or the courthouse (for lawful immigration appointments, BTW)? How can I read reports of the deaths of those in Immigration and Enforcement facilities and not see an uncle or cousin or friend of mine in those stories? How can I watch ICE agents killing people on the streets and not feel sick to my stomach? What’s happening in Minneapolis right now may seem far enough away, as if it’s only happening on your TikTok feed or your friend’s Instagram Story. But it’s not. An American city is being targeted by the federal administration, and when its residents are rightfully upset about it, they are met with tear gas and a president who calls them “left-wing agitators.”

Many could say, “Well, it doesn’t directly impact me, so I don’t really care.” Or, even if you *do* care, the constant discourse is overwhelming and makes you want to stick your head in the sand and claim “it’s not that deep.” But quite frankly, it is that deep. The way things are run in government will impact you sooner or later, whether it’s soaring egg prices due to the double whammy of tariffs and a gnarly bird flu outbreak, rising gas costs, the inability to afford a house, or friends and community members being abducted through government-funded operations. According to the American Immigration Council, the funding that is powering this massive ICE uptick came from Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” (Ya know, the thing that upended students’ ability to afford college?) Point being, if it happens somewhere, the chances it happens to you or someone you know are non-zero.

Apolitical-ness is an inherently political choice. You can say you don’t care about politics, but by staying silent and letting others make choices for you, you’re not just being complacent — you’re being complicit.

So why not get ahead of it? Take charge of your life while you still can? At the end of the day, keeping yourself informed is a protection, not a burden. Engaging with what’s happening all around you will help you spot injustices, make informed decisions, and ensure the officials who were elected to serve your best interests are actually serving your best interests.

It’s easy to say all this from the comfort of my soapbox of a laptop, but engaging with politics can also be easy. You don’t have to be on the frontlines of a protest or start your own grassroots movement right out of the gate — it can be as simple as subscribing to a newsletter from a trusted outlet, like the Associated Press or NPR, finding local activists you align with and following them on social media, or simply ensuring you’re registered to vote (and then actually go vote). In today’s system that tries to remind us that speaking out or even knowing what’s going on is pointless, it’s important to recognize that this is simply not true. Knowledge is armor and using it is a power. So, if you’re apolitical, it’s time to fully realize that, whether you want it or not, you have real power, and it’s time to do something with it.