Duke Is Mad ‘The White Lotus’ Used Their Logo & The Internet Has Thoughts

The third season of Max’s The White Lotus is unsettling and quite controversial, to say the least. Fans are hooked in this season, eagerly awaiting the murder mystery to be unveiled in the upcoming episodes. But before that, there’s some behind-the-scenes drama that needs unpacking. Duke University is mad that The White Lotus used their logo in a troubling scene that “doesn’t align with their values.” HBO declined to comment on Duke’s statement.

During Episode 6, Timothy Ratliff (played by Jason Isaac) — businessman and Duke alumni — finds out he’s under investigation while stuck on a vacation in Thailand with his family. He begins to spiral and creates dark fantasies of suicide and murder, all while wearing a grey T-shirt with Duke’s logo printed on it.

Duke University, renowned for its competitive admission and academic excellence, wasn’t too happy about this feature. The university’s vice president for communications Frank Tramble told The New York Times that The White Lotus went too far. “Duke appreciates artistic expression and creative storytelling, but characters prominently wearing apparel bearing Duke’s federally registered trademarks creates confusion and mistakenly suggests an endorsement or affiliation where none exists,” Tramble said in an email to the publication. “The White Lotus not only uses our brand without permission, but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are and simply goes too far.”

Tramble also noted that suicide is the second-leading cause of death on college campuses — “As imagery from the show is being shared widely across social media, we are using our brand to promote mental health awareness and remind people that help is available,” he said. Ever since, Duke’s official social media account on X has been replying to posts that reference The White Lotus scene.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death on college campuses. Rivalry is part of March Madness, but some imagery goes too far. If you or someone you know needs support, call or text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. 💙 — Duke University (@DukeU) March 26, 2025

Some fans and Duke alums seem to disagree with Duke’s statement, and believe the university fits in perfectly with the show. One user wrote “Among other things, I think it’s exactly this type of upper crust self-seriousness they’re satirizing on the show,” while another said, “As a Duke alum I really wish the university understood that White Lotus is the best free pass they could ever want.”

The white lotus is ultimately about the dangers of attending duke university — kelly (@highway_tokel) March 25, 2025

duke making that statement about white lotus and it not aligning with their values is truly the most dook thing they could have done lolol oh buddy — lc (@laurencowart) March 28, 2025

I have never seen anyone hate something so much as the White Lotus Producer hates Duke. — Breck Yunits (@breckyunits) March 27, 2025

Comment

byu/galaxystars1 from discussion

inentertainment

The White Lotus and Max have yet to respond publicly to Duke’s statement.