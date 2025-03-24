A controversial take on “The White Lotus” season 3

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From embezzlement and fraud to southern accents and vacations in Thailand, season three of “The White Lotus” definitely gave us mixed emotions. The latest installment of the HBO Max cult classic dropped just last month, and as the season has almost all completely aired, it has received some conflicting fan responses.

After watching the first two seasons and becoming utterly obsessed with the show, the polarizing opinions are justifiable after this new season.

Starting with the Ratliff family, one of the highlights of the season was undoubtedly Victoria Ratliff’s accent. Not only did actress Parker Posey nail the North Carolina old money accent, but almost all of her scenes this season kept the comedy alive when the show got more serious. She also gave us iconic phrases throughout the press tour that I just can’t stop saying.

Timothy Ratliff’s storyline had a lot of potential, but felt lackluster in the end. The financial downfall of a powerful individual is a classic and can be done right in so many unique ways. For me, it was entertaining but just a little too cliche for me to completely enjoy it.

All of the other storylines followed in suit in my opinion. The drama was something seen before, just in a slightly different font. There were still highly enjoyable moments, like Jaclyn and Laurie’s reaction to Kate’s right wing political stance, or even the insane kiss that definitely threw me for a loop.

Something I couldn’t help but appreciate throughout the season was the symbolism. Snakes reappearing throughout and power play dynamics changing between the siblings through subtle hints. However, the symbolic hints just weren’t enough for me to say this was a perfect season.

With robberies, lost guns and a lot of lorazepam, “The White Lotus” season three simply feels like I am watching a completely different show from the first two seasons. I’d be lying if I said I completely hated this season though, so don’t let my somewhat negative review steer you away. Overall, I would give this season a 5/10. It is times like this where you wish Jennifer Coolidge would come back!