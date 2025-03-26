There’s A ‘White Lotus’ Theory About The Dead Body & It Involves Lochlan

LOCHLAN, NOOO. That was my exact reaction (in Parker Posey’s accent, ofc) after hearing this The White Lotus theory that he may be the floating body in the water. Except Lochlan might not actually be dead. Allow me to explain.

Now I know what you’re thinking — there have been plenty of connections between Lochlan and water! I thought Lochlan was surely the one who’d meet his end in a body of water. However, a theory presented by TikTok user @louislevanti now has me thinking otherwise. So, remember in Episode 1 when Zion comes across a body floating in water? It’s still unclear who the body belonged to. However, this TikTok user thinks it’s the body of Lochlan, who isn’t actually dead but is rather pretending to be.

The user pointed out that throughout Season 3, there have been several instances where viewers saw Lochlan in water. Earlier in the season, Lochlan spent some time in a deprivation tank and also hung out on a water hammock with Piper. The White Lotus Season 3’s opening credits even show Lochlan’s character laying upright, suggesting a supposed drowning. We also can’t forget that Lochlan and Saxon crossed a major line while cruising around the water on a yacht with Chloe and Chelsea. This can’t just be a coincidence. What if all of the times Lochlan was seen in water have been leading up to him playing dead in that pond once those shots start ringing out?

That’s right, the TikTok theorizes that when the shots first go off, Lochlan’s first thought is to get in the water and, essentially, play dead since he’s done it before. This very much could be a possibility, because, in Episode 1, Zion didn’t necessarily approach the body which is just floating. Viewers have yet to get any clarification on whether the person was dead – leading some to think that there could be a chance that it’s actually Lochlan who’s just floating around to hide from the killer.

After hearing this conspiracy theory, I’m almost convinced because it doesn’t seem too crazy to think that Mike White wouldn’t throw us off our tracks. And let’s face it, with Lochlan’s opening credits character being upright in the water, it’s almost TOO obvious that he would be the body floating in the water.