Early Thoughts on the New Season of ‘White Lotus’

If you haven’t seen “The White Lotus” before, you are definitely in for a treat. Created and directed by Mike White, “White Lotus” is a show that explores human nature and our greatest vices. After seasons one and two were a smash success, “White Lotus” was renewed for a third season currently releasing weekly.

“White Lotus” is known for having an exceptional cast with great actors. Season one starred Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario and Jennifer Coolidge. Season two had Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James and many others. Now season three stars more wonderful actresses and actors such as Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs (who you might know as Lucius Malfoy).

While every season focuses on a slightly different theme (lust, greed and identity), the sticky tension and jaw-dropping moments exist across all three of them. After seasons one and two took place in Hawaii and Italy, season three is set in beautiful Thailand. The shots are incredible and set a perfect backdrop that contrasts the crazy things that are taking place.

Is the show worth watching? I would say yes.

Season three is definitely moving a bit slower than the other seasons, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats every week to know when the other shoe will drop. While some people may have some complaints about the pacing, I think one of the show’s greatest strengths is the ability to string you along for so long and keep you hooked.

If you’re the type of person who likes a crazy amount of action and a fast-moving plot, this show may not be for you. However, I wouldn’t venture to say that the show is “boring.” White does not leave any details unimportant, so watching the show and theorizing every week about who might die or unleash a secret is anything but boring.

In my opinion, the acting by the entire cast is so well done and realistic and it and entices me to keep watching every week.

In this season especially, I feel like I know the characters personally, or at least know people a lot like them.

There is the rich, southern Ratliff family headed by Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs and joined by three children who are not as normal as they appear. Then there is the unsettling and mysterious Rich (played by Goggins) and his girlfriend Chelsea (Woods). My personal favorite is the three childhood “friends” played by Bibb, Michelle Monaghan and Coon. They are so perfectly fake it’s amazing.

There is also the continued storyline of Belinda, the spa worker who moves from location to location to achieve some sort of success.

Honorable Mention: One of the Ratliff children, Saxon, is played by Patrick Schwarzenegger and he is one of the most compelling characters so far. He plays the perfect type-A jerk, but soon more truths come to be revealed that make his character very multifaceted and interesting.

The entire show is just one simmering pot ready to boil over and I cannot wait for the finale!