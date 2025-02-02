ICYMI, Bianca Censori Was Practically Naked At The Grammys

The Grammys red carpet is the perfect place to find amazing outfits. From Chappell Roan’s archival Jen Paul Gaultier 2003 couture to Sabrina Carpenter’s custom Loewe gown, the fashion at the 2025 Grammys was iconic. However, one outfit — or lack thereof — really stood out this year. Kanye West and Bianca Censori arrived to the awards show, and Censori donned a nude mesh mini dress, which offered no coverage at all. Shortly before donning the “fit,” she appeared on the carpet with a thick fur coat. Censori took the phrase “outfit reveal” a little too literally.

This is not the first time the couple has stepped out where Censori was essentially naked. In April 2024, she was spotted in Los Angeles in a similar see-through dress. At the Grammys, many Twitter/X users even wondered if the look warranted an arrest for indecent exposure. With such an outrageous “dress” causing some outlets to use blur marks (us included), the internet was full of jokes about the outfit reveal.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Substance really has a scene for every situation, TBH, including the Grammys red carpet. (P.S. Margaret Qualley appeared at the Grammys with her hubby, Jack Antonoff.)

CON.TROL. YOUR.SELF! Sue telling Elisabeth to control herself… or telling herself to control herself. The Substance reaction video pic.twitter.com/QZpY7UcR3D — all reaction videos (@allreactionvids) November 28, 2024

Yes. This is exactly how I felt, too.

me coming on the tl to find bianca censori naked at the #Grammyspic.twitter.com/0iJJt3DMC6 — lex (@cuntyrhae) February 3, 2025

I wish I could slam my phone like this laptop.

I wonder if the designer had this in mind.

This is the Bianca Censori dress pic.twitter.com/sr0flGy8V9 — B Todd AKA the Norseman (@BToddJ) February 2, 2025

It is surprising, to say the least.

Bianca Censori’s outfits just when you think they can’t get any crazier pic.twitter.com/DC3bs2QCE0 — sea✰ (@destroynectar) February 2, 2025

I wonder how you prepare for a red carpet when you have no outfit to share, ya know?

#GRAMMYs Everyone to Ye and his naked wife bianca censori pic.twitter.com/TGdnAmGGdv — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) February 2, 2025

Though, some watchers shared genuine concern for Censori.

The second hand humiliation and degradation I feel looking at bianca censori for a minute too long like it’s just sad — Girl (@satoraurgojo) February 2, 2025

bianca censori on the red carpet just. naked. she keeps pulling her “dress” down she looks so uncomfortable what the hell — maggie (@fakedeepfaist) February 2, 2025

Plus, some Twitter/X users noted the irony of Bianca’s last name being Censori because, well, there wasn’t a lot of censorship.

I had to censor Censori since Ye is not lettering her censor herself pic.twitter.com/JB6vtHrFw7 — Post Millone (@PostMillone) February 3, 2025

Censori and West were the talk of the town at the Grammys, and perhaps not for having the coolest outfits of the evening. Earlier in the night, entertainment outlets falsely published that the couple was escorted off the carpet as they were not invited. The duo did make it inside of the event — West was nominated this year in the Best Rap Song category for his track with Ty Dolla $ign, “Carnival.” The artist has 24 Grammy wins under his belt, and his appearance at the 2025 Grammys marked his first Grammys red carpet in a decade.