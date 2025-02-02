Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
bianca censori grammys
bianca censori grammys
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Culture > Entertainment

ICYMI, Bianca Censori Was Practically Naked At The Grammys

Maria Serra

The Grammys red carpet is the perfect place to find amazing outfits. From Chappell Roan’s archival Jen Paul Gaultier 2003 couture to Sabrina Carpenter’s custom Loewe gown, the fashion at the 2025 Grammys was iconic. However, one outfit — or lack thereof — really stood out this year. Kanye West and Bianca Censori arrived to the awards show, and Censori donned a nude mesh mini dress, which offered no coverage at all. Shortly before donning the “fit,” she appeared on the carpet with a thick fur coat. Censori took the phrase “outfit reveal” a little too literally.

This is not the first time the couple has stepped out where Censori was essentially naked. In April 2024, she was spotted in Los Angeles in a similar see-through dress. At the Grammys, many Twitter/X users even wondered if the look warranted an arrest for indecent exposure. With such an outrageous “dress” causing some outlets to use blur marks (us included), the internet was full of jokes about the outfit reveal.

Bianca Censori shows up naked at the 2025 grammys red carpet
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bianca Censori shows up naked at the 2025 grammys red carpet
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Substance really has a scene for every situation, TBH, including the Grammys red carpet. (P.S. Margaret Qualley appeared at the Grammys with her hubby, Jack Antonoff.)

Yes. This is exactly how I felt, too.

I wish I could slam my phone like this laptop.

I wonder if the designer had this in mind.

It is surprising, to say the least.

I wonder how you prepare for a red carpet when you have no outfit to share, ya know?

Though, some watchers shared genuine concern for Censori. 

Plus, some Twitter/X users noted the irony of Bianca’s last name being Censori because, well, there wasn’t a lot of censorship.

Censori and West were the talk of the town at the Grammys, and perhaps not for having the coolest outfits of the evening. Earlier in the night, entertainment outlets falsely published that the couple was escorted off the carpet as they were not invited. The duo did make it inside of the event — West was nominated this year in the Best Rap Song category for his track with Ty Dolla $ign, “Carnival.” The artist has 24 Grammy wins under his belt, and his appearance at the 2025 Grammys marked his first Grammys red carpet in a decade. 

In love with jokes, comprehensive sex ed and Stephen Colbert-- (Stephen, call me!) Kent State University Class of 2020, Current Freelance Journo Follow @MaSerra8 on Twitter and email mariaserra@hercampus.com for PR pitches!