Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” Music Video Has Fans Gagged

Siobhan Robinson

It’s called “music’s biggest night” for a reason. As viewers tuned in for the 2025 Grammy Awards Ceremony, they were in for an extra sweet surprise  — Lady Gaga dropped another single (and a music video!) for her song “Abracadabra” during a commercial break, teasing her upcoming seventh studio album, Mayhem

Gaga’s single is the third single from the Mayhem album; she previously released the electropop track “Disease” in October 2024. In August 2024, Gaga also released the powerful ballad-turned-TikTok sensation “Die With A Smile” alongside Bruno Mars. 

A few hours after Gaga debuted “Abracadabra” during a Grammys commercial break, she released the song on streaming platforms.

Gaga spoke with LA Times ahead of Mayhem‘s release in December 2024 and spoke about what listeners can expect from Mayhem‘s signature sound throughout its fourteen-track run, which she shared as “The record is full of my love of music — so many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams. It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt. And it ends with love.” 

“Abracadabra” is reminiscent of Gaga’s classic sound, incorporating electropop and club elements. The song explores Gaga’s ability to shape herself and become the chameleon of her trade, as seen in her music video, as two different versions of Gaga dance to the track with a white, heavenly aesthetic that contracts into a dark, sinister red hue and mood. Yup — I’m sold.

Gaga knows how to put the “gag” in Gaga. And fans of Gaga, along with viewers of the 2025 Grammys, couldn’t help but flock to X/Twitter to share their thoughts on this surprise music video during the commercial break.

The release of  “Abracadabra” only makes me even more excited for what’s to come from Gaga’s Mayhem unveiling.

