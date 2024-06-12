Matty Healy & Gabbriette Bechtel Are Engaged & Their Dating Timeline Is So Sweet

Wedding bells are ringing for The 1975’s Matty Healy and model-musician Gabbriette Bechtel. ICYMI, Healy’s relationship with Bechtel started not long after his short-lived fling with singer Taylor Swift ended in June 2023. Healy even served as a muse for Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, which many were convinced was heavily Matty-coded.

After just a few short months of dating, Bechtel took to Instagram to announce their engagement on June 11, showing off a black diamond ring on *that* finger. In the Instagram story, she wrote, “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” referencing Charli XCX’s latest album “BRAT” and tagging Healy in the caption. Healy then reposted this Instagram story, seemingly confirming rumors of an engagement.

With Healy and Gabbriette’s confirmed engagement, it’s time to look at just how this couple came to be.

September 5

The couple’s love story begins. Healy was seen kissing Gabbriette in NYC. The two were photographed walking around the city and were all over each other.

September 11

Healy and Gabbriette were seen together at SSENSE’s party looking glamorous as they posed for a video together.

September 18

Healy is known for spontaneously pulling fans onto the stage with him during his shows for The 1975 and showing a lot of PDA. During a show on September 18, Healy was seen mouthing, “I have a girlfriend. I don’t kiss people when I have a girlfriend,” confirming dating speculations surrounding him and Bechtel.

December 27

Bechtel took to Instagram to share adorable photo booth pictures of her and Healy. If this doesn’t scream “couple,” I don’t know what will.

February 16

Bechtel received a stamp of approval from Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, who shared a photo on Instagram featuring the couple, and Healy’s younger brother, Louis. Welch captioned the post, “Lovely to have the family in to see mum at work!!!” accompanied by heart emojis.

May 30

Bechtel shared some details of her romance with Healy while speaking to E! News. She revealed that the perfect recipe for their relationship is bonding over good music and food. “I think we both enjoy good food, honestly… he’s taught me a lot about food,” Bechtel said, lightly touching on what her date nights with Healy look like. She also shared that the two “have the same taste in music.”

This foodie and musician couple seem to be a perfect match.

June 11

Healy and Bechtel were spotted together at a Charli XCX concert looking absolutely smitten with each other.

It’s no surprise that an engagement announcement occurred later that night.

It’s pretty clear that Healy and Bechtel couldn’t be more in love. Congratulations to this newly engaged couple!