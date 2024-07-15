I Watched Clinton Kane’s 29-Part Response To Brooke Schofield, So You Don’t Have To

On July 13, infamous musician Clinton Kane responded to Brooke Schofield’s 14-part TikTok series with his very own. On June 26, Schofield initially created her own version of TikTok’s famous “Who The F*ck Did I Marry” trend to discuss the lies told in her relationship by Kane. Her series instantly turned into a viral sensation.

But to everyone’s surprise, Kane posted a series on TikTok taking some serious digs at Schofield, whom he called a “pathological liar.”

Kane used his series to “debunk” Schofield’s claims of the massive lies told throughout the course of their relationship by titling it “Who Did I Date Not Marry.” So, what exactly did Kane expose in his 29-part series? A whole lotta nothing.

Kane is known for making false claims about significant details in his life, his most famous one being that his mother and brother are dead (though they are very much alive). Kane took to TikTok to correct small details that Schofield told incorrectly. For example, Kane reiterated in a video that he and Schofield only dated for 3 months as opposed to 7. However, he explained that after they called it quits 3-months in, they continued to see each other (which could easily be interpreted as dating).

In Schofield’s videos, she explained that the two of them “never separated” and were often together. To showcase how many dates they had together, Kane took to his Google Calendar to show how many days he and Schofield had spent together. He showed that while it was not every day, it was about 5-7 times a week, calling out Schofield on a technicality.

Kane continued to correct minuscule details, such as the fact that Schofield said “I love you” first, instead of him. He was also visibly upset that Schofield said that Cancelled, the podcast she co-hosts with Tana Mongeau, receives more listeners than his music. Kane then pulled up stats to show that he attracts more listeners.

More intricate details such as debunking dates of when things happened, etc. appeared in his series.

After posting the lengthy series, Kane made a video highlighting how he’s taking accountability for his actions. He shared that he apologized to Schofield privately and that “all [he] can do and [has] done is learn and be better,” which we can all agree with after watching both his series.

As for Schofield, she responded to his series that same day with several TikToks. In her first video, she discussed how long their relationship really was and even showed a note she wrote to him after he asked to get back together with her. She also mentioned the many, contrasting, and confusing lies he had told about his mom.

Schofield went on to show a list she wrote in her notes app titled, “Things I could do to Clinton that wouldn’t be half as bad as what he did to me.” The first bullet point reads: “Tell the world his family is alive,” and the other bullet points absolutely expose his character.

After watching Kane’s series, I’m mentally exhausted because that was literally a waste of everyone’s time, TBH.