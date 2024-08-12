Is Brooke Schofield Leaving The ‘Cancelled’ Podcast After Her Racist Tweet Scandal?

The Cancelled podcast will be looking a little different from now on. On Aug. 11, a new episode of the popular (and controversial) podcast hosted by Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield was uploaded to YouTube — and the vibes have definitely shifted. Mongeau opened the podcast by herself, but given the recent drama surrounding Schofield, it wasn’t that shocking. So, is Brooke Schofield leaving the Cancelled podcast? Well, it’s a little complicated.

Around Aug. 1, tweets resurfaced on social media of Schofield making racist remarks toward Black people and other people of color. Schofield has apologized for the tweets following outrage from fans and social media as a whole, saying in a video posted to her TikTok on Aug. 4, “They’re wrong, they’re horrible, and they’re disgusting.” She also said, “I have had a lot to say about accountability lately and how important it is and how far it can go. And I feel like I’m not taking my own advice.”

Some of the tweets in question include one that said, “I said so many accidentally racist things last night I don’t know how I even made it back to America,” as well as racist commentary on the murder of Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old Black boy who was shot and killed by neighborhood watch coordinator George Zimmerman in February 2012.

Mongeau defended Schofield in the comments of one of her videos, writing “we grew up bad. i love you.” Her comment, however, was not well received by fans — and Mongeau addressed it in the Aug. 11 episode of Cancelled.

“I immediately regretted it so hard,” Mongeau said regarding her comment. “I realized how f*cking stupid it was for me to f*cking say that. I’m going to beat myself up for that forever, quite frankly. It’s not my place as a white person to forgive her or add to the problem and further the narrative of white people forgiving other white people.”

Mongeau herself has been in hot water before for racist and insensitive tweets, as well as videos of her using racial slurs. In 2020, Mongeau responded to the backlash in a video. “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for being such a big part of cancel culture for the entirety of my career,” Mongeau said. “I don’t deserve a platform if I continue to act in such a gas-lighting and irresponsible manner, and I’m so sorry for how long I’ve done that.”

Is Brooke Schofield Leaving The Cancelled POdcast?

For the time being, yes. In the Aug. 11 episode titled “Responding to Brooke’s Tweets,” Mongeau said that she made the decision to remove Schofield from the podcast for a while to give her the space she needs to grow and learn from the experience. “As you guys can see, I am alone on this couch,” Mongeau said. “Brooke is not here with us today and I want to be abundantly clear that that was my decision.”

Mongeau went on to condemn Schofield for the tweets. “We all saw the tweets and they’re f*cked up and they’re horrific, and I’m saying that as a white person,” she said. “Like, I cannot even imagine being a black non-fan or fan and reading the tweets — and I’ve made it very clear to Brooke as well that I condemn her for these tweets and they’re f*cking horrible.”

Mongeau continued, “I have always known from my first apology video and forever for the rest of my life that there will be people who will never forgive me for many things I have said and done online, for many of my ignorant horrible takes. I told Brooke this the other day, I said ‘You have to make peace with the fact that there will be people that never forgive you and this may recirculate for the rest of your life, and you have to be ready to be open and honest and talk about it.'”

At the end of the intro, Mongeau did defend Schofield by saying that, for as long as she’s known her, Schofield hasn’t exhibited any racist behaviors, and that, if she did, Mongeau would have “cut her off” at the beginning. “That’s not to excuse anything that she says, and it’s not to say that I don’t think she has so much more growing and learning to do as a person at all obviously,” Mongeau said. “I’m a white person and I can never imagine the pain the Trayvon Martin tweet in particular. I have never, and I will never, align with those thoughts and values. I remember when it happened and it was the murder of an innocent 17-year-old Black boy that was committed by someone that he should have been able to trust with his life.”

Mongau closed out the intro by saying she hopes that Schofield takes this time to reflect on her actions, learn, and take accountability. Additionally, Mongeau shared her own apology to fans who were hurt by the tweets. “I’m donating the proceeds of this episode of the Cancelled podcast and my entire TikTok Creator Fund to the Trayvon Martin Foundation,” Mongeau said. “I’m just really sorry to anyone that has hurt from this and, again, I don’t want to speak on Brooke’s behalf but I sat on this couch with her and for that, I feel that I have to say that I love you guys so much and thank you for hearing my thoughts on this and, I’m always wanting to hear yours. I love you.”