RM may be best known as the leading member of BTS, but he’s making waves all on his own with his solo career. In December 2022, RM dropped Indigo, his debut album as an independent artist. ARMY loved the album, and it proved to be a critical success.

Now, ARMY can get excited all over again as it has officially been announced that RM’s second studio album is on the way. That’s right, his new album titled Right Place, Wrong Person will debut on May 24. It will feature 11 tracks, and according to Weverse, “is meant to capture some of the universal emotions that we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn’t fit in.”

The news of Right Place, Wrong Person was also announced by RM’s label, BigHit Music. When discussing the new album, BigHit said RM will be putting out a “diverse array” of content pertaining to the LP. Big Hit added, “Right Place, Wrong Person embodies facets of RM as a solo artist, distinct from albums released under BTS.”

Although RM’s first debut album after his BTS fame was Indigo, he actually started his solo music career back in 2015. According to Forbes, he launched a self-titled project at the time but really grabbed attention in 2018 when he released Mono. The album brought him to the Billboard 200 for the first time by himself; the title peaked at No. 26 on the tally as well.

It’s no surprise that a solo release is RM’s focus, especially considering that BTS is on mandatory hiatus as they serve in the South Korean military. The men are required to serve an 18-month military bid, and although they started at differing times, all seven members were enlisted as of December 2023.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, RM is not the first BTS member to release and promote his music while serving his country. Fellow bandmate V dropped his solo digital single “Fri(end)s” in April 2024, and J-Hope released his EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1 in tandem with a documentary series in March.

Since BTS cannot reunite to perform until all are done with their periods service, there are no rules that stop them from working independently until a reunion is possible. RM will be discharged in June 2025, and the band is expected to reunite after June 10, when the group’s youngest member, Jungkook, is discharged from his service.