‘LIB’ Fans Are Losing It Over Ashley’s Dad Interrogating Alex

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 10 follow. Episode 7 of Love Is Blind Season 10 was… something! Released on Feb. 18, Episodes 7-9 of the new season follow the newly-formed couples as they move from their vacations in Mexico back to Ohio, which includes meeting each other’s family and friends. And, if you’ve watched the episode, then I’m sure you have a lot of opinions on Ashley’s dad, Paul.

Ashley and Alex were one of the more stable couples in the pod, but their relationship began to crack once the two went to Mexico with the other couples. There, Alex told Brittany that she’s his typical type — while his fiancée, Ashley, is not. (Alex has a thing for brown hair and brown eyes, apparently.) When the couple got back to Ohio, tensions also rose when it came to disagreements on their approaches to sexual intimacy (or lack thereof), Ashley’s hesitance to leave her family in Ohio for Alex’s nomadic lifestyle, and how the two differ in terms of organizing the fridge (yes, seriously).

So, when Ashley took Alex to meet her parents and brother, it came as a surprise to no one that the dinner was tense. Specifically, due to Ashley’s father, Paul, and the full-scale, rapid-fire interrogation he performed over a steak dinner that involved everything from the price of Bitcoin to voting for Trump.

Paul, who is a lawyer, didn’t hold back at all when meeting Alex. From the jump, he pressed Alex about his family history, his job, his living situation, his traveling lifestyle, and his politics. (They’re both Trump supporters, BTW, but Alex didn’t even vote — which is somehow worse.) Despite his numbered questions, Paul said he wasn’t entirely sold on Alex by the end of the dinner, so time will only tell if the two will make it down the aisle.

Given the conservative-coded interrogation session, viewers flocked to social media to share their thoughts on Paul, Alex, Ashley, and that absolute whirlwind of a dinner.

I would consider Ashley’s Dad to be overbearing and dare I say, annoying in most circumstances. BUT☝🏽, it’s what it’s what Alex deserves & Daddy sees right through his ass!! #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/cH3swlYKct — Who the f*ck is Taddy Mason?! (@SashaLG) February 18, 2026

Ashley’s dad gets his 10’s from me! He doesn’t play about his daughter and she will live a wealthy life😭 — T♡ (@LoveTelia) February 18, 2026

Ashley’s dad straight smoking Alex at this dinner because he can smell his bullshit from a mile away #LoveisBlind pic.twitter.com/HMnDjqE744 — SexSation Est. 2005 (@TheOnlySxSation) February 18, 2026

Me watching this conversation between Ashley’s dad and Alex trying to figure out who’s more annoying, unlikable and insufferable #LoveIsBlindS10 #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/v85QAmqSQq — Jill S (@jillannettes) February 18, 2026

Lol Ashley's dad CLOCKED Alex immediately. He said honesty isn't his strength and I think he hit the nail on the head. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/vICj3i7Wlv — sTori 📚✨ (@randBL2) February 18, 2026

Ashley’s dad went in on that man.

Swallowed him up and spit him out. 😂😂😂 #LoveIsBlind — Morgan Kee (@morgie_porgies) February 18, 2026

Ashley's dad sees right through Alex bs. He put his ass in the blender 😂😂😂#loveisblind #loveisblinds10 — Lexi 🤎 (@Lexico911) February 18, 2026

Ashley’s dad questioning this guy honesty is just so good to watch, go papa speak for us #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/ON8ICMbJqo — •Minineuh• (@RmlnAnt) February 18, 2026

Ashley's dad asking like 100 questions is killing me 😂 he is not playing about his daughter!! #LoveIsBlind — Tania Michele💻💖 (@taniaxmichele) February 18, 2026

Are Alex and Ashley Still Together?

By the end of Episode 9, yes — Ashley and Alex are still together. Despite their numbered disagreements, it seems as though the two are dedicated to making things work… for now. We’ll just have to wait and see if the two end up saying “I do” (or “I don’t”) on March 4!