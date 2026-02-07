What’s The Most Dramatic ‘Love Is Blind’ Season?

On Feb. 11, Love Is Blind Season 10 is dropping on Netflix — and IDK about you, but I’m feeling nostalgic. As we gear up to watch a whole new batch of singles date through a wall, some of us might be itching to revisit an old season of the show — or, if you’re a newbie, get a feel for the show’s format before diving into the new season. Whatever the case may be, your rewatch, or introduction, has to be a season full of drama — but which season of Love Is Blind is the most dramatic?

If you’ve never seen Love Is Blind, 1) where have you been? and 2) let me catch you up to speed. Originally premiering in February 2020, the Netflix dating show features a group of singles who date each other, sight unseen. After communicating with other participants in individualized “pods” (for, like, 10 days, mind you), they can choose to get engaged and finally meet face-to-face. But that’s not where it stops: The newly engaged couples then move in together and “test” their relationship outside of Netflix’s experiment by meeting their families, friends, and integrating back into the “real world.” At the end, they can choose to go through with the marriage or go their separate ways. (And yes — it’s just as wild as it sounds.)

Naturally, the format of the show inherently stirs the pot, but some seasons are far more wild than others. So, I ranked all nine seasons of Love Is Blind, based on drama, ahead of the premiere of Season 10. And who knows? Maybe this new season will become No. 1 when all is said and done. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for all seasons of Love Is Blind ahead.

Season 8: Minneapolis

Netflix I’m going to be honest: I don’t remember a damn thing from this season, and that’s pretty much the entire fandom’s consensus, too. A majority of the show’s drama came from the cast discussing conservative-leaning viewpoints on the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ+ community — but similarly to Season 5, the couples were either boring or totally incompatible, which was irritating to watch.

Season 5: Houston

netflix This season of Love Is Blind was, frankly, a snooze-fest — especially being sandwiched between two utterly fantastic seasons. While there were some dramatic moments — like a male contestant telling his fiancée that she had a “caked-up face” and another couple arguing over credit card debt — the majority of the season was focused on petty drama that just felt frustrating. There wasn’t even one couple that was the least bit entertaining, IMO, which made the entire 11-episode run pointless.

Season 7: Washington, DC

Netflix Season 7 wasn’t horrible, but it wasn’t entertaining the entire way through, IMO. It started off strong, with a couple that decided to forego the show’s free vacation (?) to go on their own trip… where they broke up, like, instantly. There was also a wild cheating scandal that still has me scratching my head, along with a man who waited to reveal that he had children until after he got engaged. However, as the season went on, the drama disappeared. And sure, there were definitely adorable couples to root for on Season 7 — but if you’re looking for a disaster of a reality TV show season, this isn’t the one.

Season 9: Denver

Netflix The most recent season of Love Is Blind had some pretty good drama, I will say: There were love triangles, tantrums, a situation where one person dumped the other shortly after meeting face-to-face, and a couple who seemingly said that identifying as LGBTQ+ was a “fad.” (Oh, and a guy who drank smoothies made from chicken and Crystal Light.) This season also had a bunch of drama that occurred off-screen over an engagement ring that terrorized my TikTok FYP for weeks. However, the tea in this season is a cake walk compared to some of the other iterations of Love Is Blind. Plus, the conservative undertones of the season also made it feel off-putting, at least in my opinion.

Season 3: Dallas

netflix Season 3 had me hooked from the very first episode, and the reunion is probably one of the most heated in the show’s history. (I’m not going to spoil anything major, but for fans who have seen this season before, I’ll leave you with three words: the Cuties scene.) There were also a few major villains that came out of this season, which definitely amped up the drama. That being said, I found the couples and the singles on this season to be incredibly unlikeable. In turn, that made a lot of the drama feel grating, aggravating, and annoying. So, while the tea was definitely hot, sometimes it was so scalding that I just wanted to pass on it altogether.

Season 1: Atlanta

netflix OK, OK! I know Season 1 is beloved, and it’s arguably the “best” and “most successful” season of the show. But, I’m not ranking these seasons based on how much they made me believe in love — I’m ranking them on mess. Sure, there were wild love triangles that extended past the pods, a runaway bride, and a huge blowup that resulted in someone throwing their engagement ring in the pool, but what made this season so great wasn’t the drama. Sorry!

Season 2: Chicago

netflix Season 2 was a trainwreck, in the best way. First and foremost, it birthed one of the most hated reality TV show villains in recent years: a guy who quite literally body-shamed women through a wall without even seeing them. Additionally, this season had the most jaw-dropping moments at the altar that most fans didn’t see coming. However, a lot of the drama between the couples felt repetitive and frustrating — it’s not exactly entertaining watching two people fight over the same thing 10 times. (Five times, maybe. But 10? I’ll put my energy elsewhere.

Season 6: Charlotte

Netflix Oh, Season 6, how beautifully chaotic you were. This season was the show’s comeback from the yawn that was Season 5, and it did not disappoint. This season of Love Is Blind was jam-packed with drama, from a contestant telling her date she looked like Megan Fox, to a wild cheating scandal that involved another cast member. Truly, it was one of the best reality TV bouncebacks in recent years — but it doesn’t hold a candle to my No. 1 pick.

Season 4: Seattle