Yes, This ‘LIB’ Season 10 Star Is A Legit College Professor

Love Is Blind Season 10 is officially out, and I’m ready for the drama. On Feb. 11, the first six episodes of the reality dating show dropped on Netflix, complete with an entirely new cast of singles based in Ohio. And, if you’re a college student, I’m sure one cast member has already piqued your interest: Victor (or Vic), a university professor. But at what college does Vic teach? I did some digging so you don’t have to. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 10 of Love Is Blind follow.

Within the first six episodes, Vic, 34, establishes himself as one of the main cast members in Season 10. Not only was he the first to propose (to 31-year-old speech-language pathologist Christine), but also, he’s one of the more level-headed and grounded singles so far — which makes him a standout in this historically heated and messy show. His relationship with Christine has been pretty smooth so far, especially compared to some of the other couples (Devo and Brittany W., I’m looking at y’all). But after a few mentions of his career — as a public policy professor at a university in Columbus — I know I’m not the only one who was itching to know where he teaches. Like, just imagine if your professor was a cast member on Love Is Blind Season 10…

Netflix

Where does Vic from Love is Blind Season 10 teach?

After simply searching his full name (which is stated in the show), I found that Vic is an assistant professor at The Ohio State University’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs. According to his profile, his areas of expertise are in criminal justice policy, social policy, applied research, evaluation, space and place, disparities, and health — and he has a PhD in criminal justice. Not to mention, he has a 4.7 on Rate My Professors from his previous position at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, which I would consider a pretty huge accomplishment, too. (Rate My Professors is like, a beacon of truth for college students who are crafting their schedules each semester.

Are VIc and Catherine still together?

A of Episode 6, Vic and Catherine are still together! However, in the previews for the next batch of episodes, there is a bit of drama shown between the two — but, of course, that could just be the editing. So, while I’m not in (Dr.) Vic’s class, you can bet I’ll be following along on his and Catherine’s journey during Season 10!