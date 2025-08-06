The 8 Best Quotes From Reneé Rapp’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ Interview

There’s nothing I love more than spending uninterrupted hour listening to Reneé Rapp talk. The “Leave Me Alone” singer returned to Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy on Wednesday, Aug. 6, after the release of her latest album, Bite Me, on Aug. 1. The pair talked about Rapp’s previous and current relationships, her thoughts on straight men (yes, she knows a few of them), and more. The entire Reneé Rapp Call Her Daddy episode was a no-skip, if you ask me.

This isn’t the first time Rapp has been a guest on Call Her Daddy — the actress and singer joined the pod for the first time back in February 2023, when she touched on topics including her childhood, her coming-out story, and her experience filming HBO Max’s The Sex Lives Of College Girls, which aired for three seasons between 2021 and 2025. A lot has happened since Rapp’s last CHD interview — including Rapp leaving SLOCG to focus on her musical career, and the launch of all her new music.

There were a few hilarious moments throughout the interview — which is to be expected with someone as funny and unfiltered as Rapp. Here are eight of the best quotes from Reneé Rapp’s new Call Her Daddy interview, and spoiler alert: I saved the best for last.

Reneé Rapp On Her lack of media training

It’s not that Rapp hasn’t been media trained, it’s just that she truly doesn’t care about it. When Cooper asked Rapp how much media training Rapp has gotten over the last year or two, Rapp laughed, “Bro, none. I feel like people have tried. In my first house that I lived in in L.A., I lived in Burbank … I was sat on the phone with a publicist … and I remember understanding that they were trying to coach me into what to say and what not to say, and the second I realized it, I totally just tapped out. I was like, Oh, I’m really uninterested in hearing this. Not that they were doing anything wrong or that their intentions were wrong, I was just like, I’m not gonna regurgitate what you just said to me.”

Reneé Rapp On who Bite Me is about

When talking about her previous relationship on the show, Rapp confirmed her latest album isn’t necessarily about one person. Cooper asked Rapp, “Is this not the relationship that you wrote about on this new album?” to which Rapp replied, “It is, but only on certain songs. This album is a conglomerate of my current relationship, my past relationship, the relationship that I was in before that I don’t even know if you could consider a relationship, about some of my friends. We were talking about this the other day, and I was going through it, and I was like, Wow, there are so many different people or experiences on this album.”

Reneé Rapp On Her RElationship With Towa Bird

Rapp also opened up about her current partner, Towa Bird. As far as how they met, Rapp said, “We were friends for a really long time. What made me want to be her friend is that she’s such a talented musician, and there’s something about a musician — your brain works in a way that I understand. Musicians are always also so deep, tortured people that I’m like, We gotta be friends. We have to know each other. Honestly, I really admired her a lot. She is so smart and just really naturally good. You see a natural talent and you just kind of know. I just wanted to be in her space and in her orbit.” Rapp also gushed about Bird as a partner. “Not to be so insufferably in love, but she really is one of one. I’ve never met another person like her. I don’t think another person like her exists, in every sense of the world. She is physically so singular — she is the most beautiful thing in the whole wide word,” she said. “As a person, she is not at all like anyone I’ve ever dated. She’s so secure and loving and supportive and wants nothing from me except to love me and be with me, and has been so thoughtful about that, which I really, really appreciate.”

Reneé Rapp On Moving In with Towa Bird

Considering how serious the two musicians seem to be, it’s not surprising to learn that they’ve moved in together. Rapp said, “We were spending so much time together anyway that we were like, Why do we pay for two separate places? Like, this is so silly. Why are we wasting money? And also, there’s something about in gay relationships, it feels very roomate-y, almost. And I was like, Dude, you gotta be my roommate. What are we on about? We have to do this.“

Reneé Rapp on Straight Men

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALL HER DADDY (@callherdaddy) Rapp confirmed that she does have a few straight men in her life. “I definitely have some, and I could count them on one hand,” she said. Rapp and Cooper then went through a few straight men and Rapp’s thoughts on them. As for Brad Pitt, “Love. Here’s why. I love him in Ocean’s Eleven because I love that style. It’s really nice. I really want that closet. He also always has a toothpick. Spoken like a true d*ke. He looks so fine in that movie.” Rapp didn’t know the next straight man — the CEO of Astronomer, Andy Byron. “I really don’t understand that whole fiasco. I’ve definitely heard rumor,” she said. Once Cooper filled her in on the cheating scandal, Rapp responded, “Not loving — dare I say hating. Let’s get one thing straight: That’s f*cking crazy.” Rapp also wasn’t 100% sure about Travis Kelce. “I’m not sure. I definitely know who that is,” she said. Barack Obama? “Really good-looking guy. To bag Michelle Obama? Ay, yo. To bag Michelle Obama, you gotta be doing something right.” As for Elon Musk, Rapp spoke straight to the camera: “Oh my god, literally roll over. I’m so sorry, roll over,” she said. “Roll over. Get f*cked. All y’all. It’s embarrassing. You are despicable. Despicable. It makes me so livid. Everyone who is in power is such a f*cking joke.”

Reneé Rapp On The Sex Lives Of College Girls

Things seemed to get tense when Cooper asked Rapp about what happened with The Sex Lives Of College Girls, and why she left the show. She said through a smile, “It was just so fun. It was so fun. It was awesome.” When Cooper asked Rapp if she signed an NDA, Rapp said, “I’ve signed many. I’ve signed many, bro.” As for her song “Leave Me Alone” that mentions the show, Rapp said, “God forbid I use wordplay!”

Reneé Rapp On FMK: ellen DeGeneres, jojo Siwa, & rosie O’Donnell

Rapp had an easy answer for who she would marry. “Marry Ellen Degeneres,” she answered immediately. “[Finding] Nemo is my favorite film of all time, and that is single-handedly one of the best voiceover acting jobs we have ever seen, and maybe will ever see, to date. There is truly nothing like it. Marry Ellen in this scenario or any.” And for f*ck, “For the purpose of this exercise, I’ll f*ck on Rosie O’Donnell.” As for JoJo, “God bless.”

Reneé Rapp on hating penises