Reneé Rapp’s “At Least I’m Hot” Features Towa Bird & I’m Screaming

Reneé Rapp’s “At Least I’m Hot,” off of her latest album BITE ME, has a surprise cameo, and fans are loving it. The song features Towa Bird, Rapp’s girlfriend. The two started dating over a year ago, and it’s safe to say listeners collectively screamed when they heard Bird on Rapp’s new song.

Known for her guitar-driven edge, Towa Bird has made waves in the alternative music scene. She brings this electric presence to her girlfriend Reneé Rapp’s high-energy anthem “At Least I’m Hot” in the form of a brief spoken-word feature. This vibrant, energetic song remains true to the singer’s personality and playful musical style. Bird delivers the line, “How ya doin’, Nay?” followed by Rapp’s, “I’ve been doing really bad.” She closes off her feature with, “Damn, but you look so fit,” a reference to an earlier social media exchange the pair had, and her own native British slang.

Having discussed romance and relationships in her previous songs, it only makes sense for the Rapp to include her girlfriend — a fellow musician — in this track. The airy vocals and steady percussion of “At Least I’m Hot” add a dreamy flair to the album, giving the project a dynamic feel. Other standout lines include “I’m a little blessed and a lot stressed / I’m a hot mess / I kinda wanna crash my car.”

With the release of this new album and the surprise Bird appearance, fans have had a lot to say. It’s pretty clear they’re all obsessed with the feature, and I am, too.

The musical celebrity couple made their red carpet debut together back in 2024 following speculation about the pair’s relationship status. In the previous year, Bird also served as an opener for Rapp’s Snow Hard Feelings tour. Their joint onstage chemistry and electric musical appearances had fans quickly falling in love with the pair.