Reneé Rapp dropped a new single from her forthcoming album, Bite Me, on May 21, and she did not hold back. The song, called “Leave Me Alone,” includes some pretty shady lyrics aimed at The Sex Lives Of College Girls, the HBO Max show that Rapp previously starred in. Here are all of the “Leave Me Alone” lyrics.

In the first “Leave Me Alone” verse, Rapp sings, “I’m a real bad girl but a real good kisser (Leave me alone, b*tch, I wanna have fun) / Got my hair tied up, phone on don’t disturb (Leave me alone, b*tch, I wanna have fun) / Wear my jeans so low, show my little back dimple (Leave me alone, b*tch, I wanna have fun)/ Even line my lips just to match my nipples (Leave me alone, b*tch, I wanna have fun).”

The second verse is where the shady lyrics come in. Rapp sings, “My manager callеd me, said “Where’s thе single?” / “Oh, you’re breaking up, babe, I don’t got no signal” / Sign a hundred NDAs but I still say something / I took my sex life with me, now the show ain’t f*ckin’.”

Fans of Rapp will know that she starred as Leighton Murray in the first two seasons of the show, which was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. In the third season, Leighton leaves Essex and transfers to MIT in Boston to study in the school’s math program (which is much better than Essex’s much better) — and to follow her girlfriend Alicia (Midori Francis), who gets a job working for the city’s mayor. Rapp only appears in the first two episodes of the season. The Sex Lives Of College Girls was canceled after the third season aired.

Rapp announced in July 2023 that she would be taking a step back from the show. She wrote on Instagram at the time, “College Girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. 2 and a half years later — it’s given me y’all and this community. thank u mindy, justin and everyone at Max for believing in me.”

In a January 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Rapp hinted at the reason for why she left the show, saying, “The people in my life that I work with now care about me as a person. And I think that is a difference from things I’ve experienced in the past.” Rapp had previously spoken about hardship she endured on the set during her March 2023 Call Her Daddy interview. She told host Alex Cooper, “The first year doing College Girls was terrible. It was terrible. It sucked so bad, because at the time, I was in a heteronormative relationship. I hated going to work, because I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m like good enough to be here. I don’t think I can be here. I don’t think I can be doing this.'”

It’s also been reported that Rapp left the show to focus on her music career. And that’s exactly what she’s done, performing on tour and at festivals, and making her American Music Awards performance debut on Monday, May 26. “Leave Me Alone” is the first single on Bite Me, which drops on Aug. 1.