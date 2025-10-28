Here Are The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes For 2025 So Far

The most anticipated holiday of the year, Halloweekend is right around the corner. Celebrity Halloween costumes are Gen Z’s version of the Super Bowl, but for dress up! Every October, like clockwork, celebrities push the boundaries of creativity — with help from their incredible glam teams of course — transforming their regular appearances into pop culture’s most iconic figures, a nod to the viral memes this year, or even nostalgic, Y2k references from earlier years. And the celebrity Halloween costume lineup for 2025? It’ll be sure to haunt our October fashion moodboards for next year! Hollywood has proven that spooky season is more important than any runway or red carpet — it’s the one night of the year where the coolest It Girls come out to play.
The inventiveness and pure creativity of this year’s costumes is what makes them so alluring. More than that, it’s the thrill of the unexpected. Celebrities are embracing and serving camp with couture, resurrecting lost Y2K icons, embracing movie nostalgia, and even referencing each other’s iconic pop culture moments! From A-listers cosplaying as chaotic cartoon characters to models meticulously recreating Y2k music video frames, these looks prove Halloween isn’t just a holiday in Hollywood, it’s a full blown production. Here are some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes for 2025 so far.
- Victoria Justice As The Love Zombie
-
Not a homage to the past but definitely a homage to her own creativity, Victoria Justice came “back from the dead” by hosting a Love Zombie-themed party tied to her single release. The costume? None other than a love zombie, adoring a heart cut-out, corset-fitted wedding dress (the style itself alluding to a Vivienne Westwood wedding dress), red, vampire-like eye contacts, and subtle drops of fake blood. With the theme being undead romance, Victoria’s costume was not only a marketing tactic that envelops the message behind her new single, but provides fans with the unexpected. Sure, the zombie costume has been done plenty of times, but a love zombie? Incredible, genius, and definitely going on my inspo list for next year.
- Tana Mongeau & Makoa Ho as Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott
-
Tana Mongeau is the Heidi Klum of Halloween in the influencer world — she’s always popping out with the most jaw-dropping and eye-catching costumes every year. If you’ve listened to the Cancelled podcast, you know the lore behind the Kardashians and Tana Mongeau’s relationship. Though they’ve had many run-ins over the years, they remain on good terms. With the re-emergence of the King Kylie era, Mongeau and her long-term boyfriend Ho dressed as perhaps the most iconic 2010s couple: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Mongeau adorned a brown wig, blue hair extensions, and 2016 makeup, while her boyfriend wore an all-denim Canadian tuxedo look with Scott’s’ iconic braids.
- Kim Kardashian, North West, & Kris Jenner as Tiktok Influencers
-
Another pop culture reference and perhaps one of the funniest, Kim Kardashian, North West, and Kris Jenner popped out as a trio of NYC-based TikTok stars: Kardashian as Jay Guapo, West as Pink Cardigan, and Jenner as Chrissy G. Though the Kardashians have tended to lean into more movie and show characters in recent years, paying homage to pop culture — and Kardashian supporting her daughter’s antics — gives fans a sense of connection and relatability. It’s playful and strategic, shying away from the classics and picking something trendy.
- Tara Yummy as Samara from The Ring
-
Perhaps 2025’s most notorious party girl, Tara Yummy always serves with her Halloween looks, curating full-blown characters for her costumes. This year was no different, as she channeled one of the scariest movie characters: Samara from The Ring. In undead glam, a long black wig, and a stained nightgown, she emulated the horror aspect perfectly.
- Janelle Monae as Beetlejuice
-
Monae went full-on Beetlejuice, taking us back to the classics, rocking the black and white stripes with an outrageous hair look and makeup that exuded those camp themes. A Beetlejuice remix suited particularly for Monae, and providing a twist on the classics, leave it up to her to wow and stun.
- Paris Hilton as Britney Spears
-
Paris Hilton paid homage to longtime friend and pop royalty by channeling Britney Spears in the iconic Y2K “Oops!…I Did it Again” red jumpsuit look. The 2000s glam paired with the instantly recognizable red outfit brings back memories of a simpler time, and also debuts an iconic Britney look people seem to forget about when thinking of costumes from this era (as many opt for the schoolgirl look from this era, rather than Paris’s version).