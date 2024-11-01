The Celebs Really Popped Off With Their Halloween Costumes This Year

Halloween has officially come and gone, and while most of us are gearing up for the holiday season ahead, we first need to talk about all of the *iconic* celeb costumes that made their way through social media on Oct. 31. The celebrities pulled out all the stops with their Halloween costumes, recreating some of the best looks in pop culture history. From Heidi Klum dressing up as ET to Lizzo wearing an Ozempic-inspired costume to poke fun at that South Park episode about her, I gotta tell you, everyone went above and beyond for Halloween, and it’s hard to pick which one is my favorite.

So without further ado, here are the best celeb costumes of Halloween 2024!

Heidi Klum and Janelle Monae as ET

They say great minds think alike, and Klum and Monae definitely did as they both dressed up as the iconic alien from ET The Extra-Terrestrial.

Sabrina Carpenter as a Playboy Bunny, Tinkerbell, Lizzie McGuire, & Sandy from Grease

During her Oct. 30 Short n Sweet concert in Dallas, Texas, Carpenter dressed up as the iconic Playboy Bunny and even managed to change into more costumes during the show. With the bunny being the most notable, she also dressed up as Sandy from Grease and Tinkerbell.

On Oct. 31, Carpenter shared a TikTok of her dressed up as Lizzie McGuire. The singer donned an igloo dress, the same one Duff wore in the The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner as Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire must have been the theme of Halloween 2024 because Kylie and Kendall Jenner also dressed up as the iconic Disney Channel character. While Kendall was Lizzie McGuire, Kylie was Isabella Parigi, Lizzie’s Italian twin she meets while visiting Rome in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Love Island’s Kordell and Serena as dionne & murray from Clueless

This iconic couple is not afraid to show their love for one another while being one of the most stylish people to hit the scene. For Halloween, they did just that by dressing up as Dionne and Murray from the 1995 film Clueless.

Lizzo as Ozempic and various others

Lizzo had a few different costumes this year, but the one that caught the most attention was when she dressed as Ozempic, mainly to poke fun at the South Park episode about her weight and the overall craze of the product. Adding on to this, she also dressed up as a fairy, Edward Scissorhands, and a face card (yes, a face card).

/

Selena Gomez & benny blanco as Alice in Wonderland

Accompanied by boyfriend Benny Blanco, the two dressed as the main characters from Alice In Wonderland, with Gomez as Alice and Blanco as Mad Hatter.

Megan Thee Stallion as starfire

The Hottieween queen herself decided to channel DC legend Starfire for Halloween, and honestly, sis popped off!

Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow as Wicked

Wicked is hitting theaters on November 22, and it seems Rodrigo and Apatow couldn’t hold in their excitement as they dressed up as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Tyla and Halle Bailey as Halle Berry

Paying tribute to the iconic actress, both Tyla and Halle Bailey dressed up as some of Berry’s most iconic characters. Bailey wore a costume inspired by Berry’s character, Jinx, in the James Bond film Die Another Day.

Meanwhile, Tyla wore a costume that was inspired by Berry’s character, Sharon Stone, from the 1994 film The Flintstones.

Alex Consani as Gru from Despicable Me

The model dressed up as Gru from Despicable Me for Halloween, and even put her own creative spin to it!

Beyoncé as Betty Davis

Last but certainly not least, Beyoncé brought some funky fire as she dressed up as the soulful Betty Davis for Halloween.

You decide who won Halloween 2024, but in my book, everyone’s a winner!