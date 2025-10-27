The celebrity Halloween costume reveals are starting to take over my social media feeds, and I have no complaints — and Kim Kardashian may have just set the tone for this Halloweek in her group costume with North West and Kris Jenner. But who were the TikTokers that Kardashian, West, and Jenner dressed up as in their latest videos?

The iconic grandmother-mother-daughter trio dressed as viral comedy TikTokers Jay Guapõ and Jay Burt, or “Pink Cardigan,” — also known as “The Cardigang” — who have 3.4 million followers on the app for skit videos where they dance and squirt water guns around New York City. There has been no prior reference to the internet duo from the Kardashian-Jenner crew in the past, but fans think that 12-year-old West may be the instigator of this random, yet clever, Halloween costume.

In a series of five TikTok videos on Kardashian and West’s shared TikTok account, the duo bounced along to different songs copying The Cardigang’s awkward mannerisms, even using water guns a prop in a couple videos. Kardashian dressed as Guapõ in an oversized blue cardigan and tight leggings, and West donned the similar pink cardigan look with an afro wig as “Pink Cardigan.” Jenner joined in for the costume, too, dressed in a black cardigan and red wig as the role of Chrissy G — a character that plays as Guapõ and Pink Cardigan’s mom in their skit videos.

@kimandnorth Halloween 2025 pink cardigan, J Guapo and Chrissy G @Kim Kardashian @Kris ♬ Die young – echo

Kardashian and West’s TikToks have already gained plenty of internet traction — their most-viewed video receiving 16 million views and 1.4 million likes.

Guapõ soon made a video response to the costume reveal via TikTok captioned “Nah chat we madee itttt,” with laughing and heart emojis. Kardashian confirmed the inspiration in a TikTok comment, writing “North put me on.” Guapõ replied to the comment, “WWW NORTH 😭😭😭❤️❤️” — the moment marking Guapõ’s internet stardom reaching a new level. Several fans commented their excitement for the creator’s breakthrough moment, the top comment on his post being “Jay Guapo and Pink Cardigan deserve this love from the Kardashians.”

This niche side of TikTok influencers was likely discovered by West, known to wrap her mom into her antics — and Kardashian went all in, even adding temporary face tattoos and a fake goatee to her costume. “Man Kim loves her kids,” wrote one commenter on TikTok. “Definitely North’s idea,” wrote another.

Guapõ, 23, has been active on YouTube since he was 14 years old, but his content started going viral on TikTok in 2020, and his fame has exploded even more in the last year. I have no doubt the Kardashian-West-Jenner’s latest costume will only add to that following.