Bama Rush is back and bigger than ever, y’all. The fall 2025 sorority recruitment season at the University of Alabama begins on Aug. 9 and runs through Aug. 17. Over these nine days, potential new members (PNMs) will meet with current chapter members, learn about each sorority’s philanthropy efforts, explore their values, and ultimately determine which sorority they’ll be running home to (if they receive a bid, of course).

For the rest of us? It’s peak RushTok season. While RushTok content covers sorority recruitment at several competitive schools, Bama Rush is the main event — the one everyone tunes into, year after year. Expect stunning OOTD inspo vids that you’ll save to your camera roll for weeks to come, new online besties we all root for, and your favorite brands pulling up in support.

For those who really get into Bama Rush, you may want a play-by-play of each day, so you know exactly what to expect and when to expect it. (Look, fandoms run deep, I get it!) So, after going through the University of Alabama Panhellenic Association’s website for all the deets, I’m happy to share what each day of the Bama Rush 2025 schedule entails. Happy rush szn to all who celebrate!

Convocation: Aug. 9

The first official day of Bama Rush kicks off with an event called Convocation. This is when all the PNMs attend a welcome session where they’re informed on recruitment rules, schedules, and what to expect throughout the next eight days. You likely won’t see a ton of TikToks from this day (unless it’s a GRWM or OOTD), as it’s pretty much the calm before the storm.

Open House: Aug. 10

PNMs spend the day watching intro videos from each sorority. These pre-recorded clips are meant to give them a sense of the vibe, values, and aesthetic of every chapter. Once the videos wrap, PNMs rank their favorite houses — while the sororities are also deciding which PNMs they want to invite into their houses for the next round.

Philanthropy Round: Aug. 11-13

Spanning three days, the Philanthropy Round is all about getting the PNMs familiar with the causes each sorority supports. TikTok eats this round up with “here’s what I’m wearing” breakdowns, early PNM favorites, and glimpses of who’s standing out — or getting cut. This round ends with both the PNMs and sororities once again ranking each other to see who moves on to the next round, and where they go.

Sisterhood Round: Aug. 14-15

This two-day round is when things get deeper. PNMs spend more time in houses where they’re still in the running, and the conversations shift from surface-level chitchat to exploring whether there’s a real connection between current members and PNMs. At the end of this round, your favorite PNM may only have a couple of sororities left on their roster, as there is another round of cuts before Pref.

Preference: Aug. 16

Preference, or Pref, is the final day of formal recruitment in Bama Rush. The PNMs dress in formal wear and take part in one more conversation with their remaining sororities. It’s the moment to make a final impression before the big day.

Bid Day: Aug. 17

The grand finale of Bama Rush, Bid Day is when PNMs find out where they’re headed and run (literally) to their new sorority. It’s peak chaos and fun — glitter, hugs, screams, matching outfits, and the beginning of a whole new era for these Bama girlies.