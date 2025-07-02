Here’s The Tea On What Happened Between Mel & Marie After ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Stopped Filming

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 was a mess — and I’m not complaining. On July 2, the second batch of Season 2’s episodes dropped, along with a wild reunion, that answered a massive question that has been on my mind for the past week: Are Mel and Marie still together? Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love follow.

ICYMI, Mel and Marie had quite the ride during Season 2 of The Ultimatum. The two came on to the show after four years of dating — and, to add another layer, they also own a business together. At first, Mel seemed apprehensive about the experience, as Marie was the one who had initially issued the ultimatum. However, Mel quickly developed feelings for her “trial marriage” partner, Dayna. The two were at the center of “Spotify-Gate” and even got matching tattoos together — which, of course, caused a ton of issues in her relationship with Marie.

However, Mel and Marie ended up working through their troubles and eventually got engaged at the end of the experience. (For better or for worse.) So, with the reunion airing a year after the experiment, I know I’m not the only one wondering if the two are still engaged. And let’s just say, the reunion gave us a ton of information on where these two stand.

Are Mel and Marie from The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 still together?

Long story short, no. The two initially raised eyebrows after entering the reunion solo and sitting on opposite sides of the set. Then, about 20 minutes into the episode, the two got into what happened after the finale: Marie shared that she broke up with Mel a few months after filming wrapped and that Mel is now running their businesses, a food truck, solo.

The exchanges between the two were definitely heated, so it’s safe to say that they probably won’t be getting back together any time soon. And honestly? It’s probably for the best.