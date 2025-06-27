‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Season 2 Couples Ranked From Least To Most Toxic

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 is full of long-term couples that have no business still being together. IMHO, some of these couples were more toxic than a nuclear waste facility — and by the end of the trial marriages, I was fully expecting all of the women to pack their bags, say “sayonara,” and hit the road. But no, against all odds (and logical instinct), that was not the case.

Now, a reasonable person might assume that any couple that is so shaky that they have to go on reality television, fake marry someone else for three weeks, and then maybe come back to their original partner to decide if they want to commit, probably isn’t ready for marriage. If you made that bold assumption, you would be absolutely correct. And nevertheless, here we are, watching chronically incompatible people cheat on each other, then get back together in the hopes of getting married. At least, that’s my opinion.

And yet, The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 was such a catastrophe that I could not stop watching. To be fair, there were a few sane individuals in the mix, but as far as couples go, whew, they are almost all doozies. With that said, let’s break it all down. I’m are ranking The Ultimatum: Queer Love couples from Season 2, in my humble opinion, from least to most toxic.

Kyle and Bridget Kyle and Bridget were the most sane couple on this show, by a long shot. Their biggest relationship issue was differences in beliefs on the institution of marriage. Kyle thought love was a good enough reason, and Bridget wasn’t sure why they needed marriage to be in love (both are fair enough). They had some heavy conversations, but no fights or toxic moments. This is the only couple I want to get engaged. Britney and AJ These two kill me. Britney is such an angel, but it is so clear that AJ would rather mess around with other women. AJ is a massive player because she has super low self-esteem, but that isn’t an excuse to have wandering eyes. The most toxic thing about these two is that it took AJ so long to get herself together and be proud of her girlfriend’s accomplishments instead of being jealous. Pilar and Haley The fact that this duo ranked on the least toxic end, despite Haley fully falling in love with another woman on the show, should tell you everything you need to know about how insane these couples are. Yes, they both had some major slipups, but compared to the emotional manipulation you see elsewhere, they came off… almost functional. They actually communicated, were honest, and worked out their issues. Sure, they probably shouldn’t get engaged as a generally dysfunctional couple, but in this Chernobyl-level show, they were not nearly the most toxic. Ashley and Marita This couple had me screaming at my TV. Their problem was so utterly easy to solve: Ashley needed to put just a bit of effort into being romantic. However, Ashley acted like Marita was out of line for wanting that. She went on about how it wasn’t fair for Marita to want her to change her personality… but, babe — picking up flowers on the way home isn’t changing your personality. The reality is, IMO, Ashley didn’t deserve to breathe Marita’s air. Mel and Marie These two were total trouble from the jump. The moment Marie caught wind that Mel was screwing Dayna, she completely lost faith–and honestly, she wasn’t wrong. Mel was hooking up with Dayna and 100% ready to ditch Marie for her trial wife. Not cool, Mel! Magan and Dayna Where do I start!? Both of these women are individually unhinged. Together, they are one of the wildest couples I have ever seen. Watching them crash and burn over and over again and then get back together was like a never-ending horror movie. And not only were they so toxic to each other, they both massively led on their trial wives and left them heartbroken, too. Have you ever seen two people who are so awful that they are made for each other? Magan and Dayna are that couple.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is like the What Not to Wear of dating shows. If your relationship reminds you of any of these (except Kyle and Bridget)… run!