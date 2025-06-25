Don’t Worry — There Are More ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Episodes Coming Soon

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is back with a bang… literally. Season 2 is full of wild rendezvous, love triangles, and moments (like Spotify-Gate) that will make you say, “Oh, that’s just wrong.” Episodes 1 through 7 dropped on Netflix, but the show isn’t over yet!

It has all of us wondering, what’s about to happen to AJ and Britney, Mel and Marie, Bridget and Kyle, Ashley and Marita, Haley and Pilar, and last, but certainly not least, Dayna and Magan. All of these couples have embarked on a journey of self-discovery to answer the big question: Do I even want to marry this person? After spending three weeks with their trial wife, the participants must decide if their original partner was the one, if they should leave alone, or if they should go home with a new partner.

Tensions are rising. Some of the ultimatum givers have found themselves in tumultuous relationships with other women. People have called their exes. Participants have threatened to straight-up leave the show. Trial wives have been introduced to families! Can any couple survive this? Scratch that — do I even want any of these couples to survive this? All of our seething questions will be answered in the final three episodes — and I can’t wait.

When can I watch the final three episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2?

Episodes 8 through 10 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 air on July 2. We will finally find out who will weather the storm of the trial marriages and make it to an engagement, and who will walk away.

When does The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 reunion air?

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 reunion will be realeased at the same day as the final three episodes, July 2. So, nobody will have to stalk Instagram to find out which of the couples are still together post-release.

So grab your popcorn, brace yourself for emotional whiplash, and tune in this Wednesday to see which couples stay standing.